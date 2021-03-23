Tanker crash forces evacuations near Stayton

A fuel tanker rollover overnight Tuesday has led to a road closure and evacuation of 12 residents in the Stayton Area.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is reporting that the crash occurred in the 9500 block of Golf Club Road SE near Stayton. The driver was not injured.

A hazardous materials team from the Salem Fire Department was dispatched to help contain the spill. Deputies evacuated 12 nearby residents who were able to take temporary shelter at the Stayton Community Center until additional assistance was provided by the American Red Cross.

Deputies and fire crews remained on scene for several hours while the remaining fuel in the tanker and trailer were pumped out to another vehicle. Prior to the crash, the vehicle was carrying approximately 11,400 gallons of fuel. Initial estimates at the scene indicate as much as 2,300 gallons of fuel were spilled during the crash.

Interviews at the scene lead deputies to believe driver fatigue may have played a role in the crash. No charging decision has been made.

Golf Club Road will continue to remain closed to traffic until hazardous material cleanup crews are able to complete a safety assessment of the spill area, remove and replace contaminated soils and make any required repairs to the roadway. There is no current estimate for when the roadway will reopened to vehicle traffic.

