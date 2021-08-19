Teachers and health care workers required to get COVID-19 vaccination, Brown orders

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Our health care system is on the verge of collapse in parts of the state," Allen said.

The quarter of the state's population who remain unvaccinated offer themselves "as a target to a virus that has killed 600,000 Americans," Allen said.

Brown said she knew the vaccination requirements would generate blowback from workers who didn't want to be vaccinated, just as her earlier switch from voluntary to mandated mask wearing by school children had generated a wave of opposition.

But many of those decisions were made in July, when COVID-19 cases were about 12 times lower than today.

Without the mask and vaccination mandates, Brown said it would be difficult in particular to keep students in the classroom.

“That’s why I’m willing to take the heat for this decision,” Brown said.

The deadline for both the health and education groups to be vaccinated is Oct. 18, or six weeks after full approval of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Brown is also requiring all employees of the state's executive branch under her control to be vaccinated.