Teaching candidates give back to the community

“I lived here all my life and went through this school system,” said scholarship recipient Maria Solis. “There was no one who looked like me, so just being able to come back and connect with the Latinx community in the schools is good.”

Nearly all of this year’s recipients are either returning to GAPS after being students or currently work for the district.

Rodolfo Perez Cardenas is a bilingual assistant at South Shore Elementary and said he understands the importance of language in early education.

“I moved from Mexico in 2014, and I know how hard it is to be in a classroom where you don’t understand anything,” he said.

He’s currently finishing his associate's degree at Linn-Benton Community College and will complete his four-year degree at Western Oregon University.

The money, he and other recipients said, will go a long way.

“I’m a DACA recipient, so I don’t get FAFSA,” Solis said, referring to the free federal money that many U.S. citizens qualify for. “I pay out of pocket for school.”

Sandy Ramirez-Alvarado, a 2020 South Albany graduate, is also paying for school on her own.