Temps could surpass 100 in mid-valley this weekend
breaking top story

  • Updated
062321-adh-nws-Cool Pool03-my

Joe Hesse leads his son Wayne, 4, while Esther Hesse swims with their daughter Illa, 3, at the pool in Swanson Park in Albany on Tuesday afternoon. People will be flocking to the pool this weekend when temperatures are expected to pierce 100 degrees.

 Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media

It’s going to be a scorcher this weekend, says the National Weather Service, with temperatures likely above 100 degrees Saturday and Sunday.

An excessive heat watch takes effect Friday at 2 p.m. and lasts through Monday night.

Strong high pressure over the Pacific Northwest is bringing the unseasonably hot weather to much of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon.

High temperatures will run 20 to 30 degrees above normal for late June at many locations, putting daily records and perhaps a few monthly high temperature records in jeopardy. Overnight lows also will be unseasonably warm, limiting the amount of relief from the heat and contributing to increased risk of heat-related illnesses.

The heat is expected to peak Sunday, with conditions remaining hot into Monday and then gradually trending downward toward the middle of next week.

Here is a look at the day-to-day forecast for the mid-valley as of Wednesday afternoon:

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 87 and a low of around 56.

Friday: Sunny again, with a high near 93, with the overnight low at 62.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with highs at 101 and lows around 64.

Sunday: Sunny and hot again, with highs at 102 and lows around 66.

Monday and Tuesday: Still sunny, but cooler, with highs around 93 Monday and 89 on Tuesday.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

WEATHER TIPS

• Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

• Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids.

• Open windows in evening and early morning to let in cool air. Close blinds and drapes, especially in south-facing windows.

• Use fans instead of air-conditioning to save electricity. Set your thermostate at 78 degrees.

• Stay out of the sun.

• Check up on relatives and neighbors.

Source: National Weather Service, Pacific Power

Related to this story

