Temps could surpass 100 this weekend

It’s going to be a scorcher this weekend, says the National Weather Service, with temperatures likely above 100 degrees Saturday and Sunday.

An excessive heat watch takes effect Friday at 2 p.m. and lasts through Monday night.

Strong high pressure over the Pacific Northwest is bringing the unseasonably hot weather to much of southwest Washington and northwest Oregon.

High temperatures will run 20 to 30 degrees above normal for late June at many locations, putting daily records and perhaps a few monthly high temperature records in jeopardy. Overnight lows also will be unseasonably warm, limiting the amount of relief from the heat and contributing to increased risk of heat related illnesses.

The heat is expected to peak Sunday, with conditions remaining hot into Monday and then gradually trending downward toward the middle of next week.

Here is a look at the day-to-day forecast for the mid-valley:

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 87 and a low of around 56.

Friday: Sunny again, with a high near 93, with the overnight low at 62.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with highs at 101 and lows around 64.