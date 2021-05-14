Tending to the horses: Local vet pays visit to Albany carousel

Harry Lagerstedt just had to come by to see how Buck was doing.

Lagerstedt, 95, is a Navy veteran well-known to followers of Albany’s legendary Veterans Day parade. He also is sponsoring one of the animals under construction in the basement of the Albany Historic Carousel & Museum.

The carving room was abuzz with activity Wednesday as masked volunteers chiseled and carved and sanded, earning a break of sorts, to hang out with Harry, who is a regular visitor.

Harry, who has participated in the carving of Buck, went over some of the details on Buck with Greg Hill of Florence, the lead carver on the project.

Also on hand to lend his expertise was Jack Giles, the carousel’s overall lead carver, who has been volunteering with the project since its inception in 2003.

“He’s been great,” said Giles of Harry. “He’s really enthusiastic about what we are doing.”

Harry, meanwhile, told the story of how Buck got his name.

“There was a real horse named Buck on my wife’s father in law’s ranch in Utah," he said. “He was what you call a ‘cutting horse,’ a working horse who separates cattle from the herd.”

