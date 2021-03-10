Testimony says Alexander should share blame for sexual abuse at LSU

Oregon State University President F. King Alexander was singled out as a responsible party for what was described as a culture of sexual abuse allowed to exist within Louisiana State University during testimony heard Wednesday by Louisiana state lawmakers.
Alexander was the president of LSU from 2013 until the end of 2019, a period of time highlighted in recent reports regarding sexual assault, relationship violence and inaction on Title IX-mandated practices.
Morgan Lamandre, legal director for STAR, a sexual assault advocacy group in Louisiana, told lawmakers during a meeting of the Select Committee on Women and Children that Alexander personally overturned Title IX rulings at LSU that involved sexual assault survivors she represented.
In her testimony, Lamandre said that while LSU's current interim president, Tom Galligan, is under fire after recent reports surrounding the university, Alexander is partly at fault for what took place.
“We need to say his name,” Lamandre said. “His name is F. King Alexander. I have personally represented sexual assault survivors where he personally and unilaterally overturned the decision and finding of responsibility.”
If a student is found to have violated the LSU student code of conduct by a university hearing panel, that student may appeal the outcome to the dean of students. It is then at the dean’s discretion to uphold the original outcome, request a rehearing by the original hearing panel, or request a rehearing with a new panel.
However, students may also ask to have their case reviewed by the university president. The code of conduct clarifies that this is not an appeal; it may be declined at the sole discretion of the president.
OSU spokesman Steve Clark, the school's vice president of university relations and marketing, said Wednesday night that he was unaware of the hearing. Clark said he does not know about procedures at LSU, but said Alexander does not have a hand in student affairs at Oregon State.
Mid-Valley Media submitted a public records request to LSU in November for all documented requests for review by the president that were submitted during Alexander’s tenure at LSU, as well as the outcome of those requests.
But LSU’s Office of Legal Affairs and General Counsel stated that since those are student education records, they are not subject to public disclosure.
One survivor of abuse at LSU testified that she was threatened by star running back Derrius Guice, who told her he would leverage his close relationship with Alexander against her.
Jade Lewis, an LSU tennis player, told USA Today in December that she reported repeated abuse by LSU star football player Drake Davis to the university. Davis pleaded guilty in 2019 to two counts of battery against Lewis, and prosecutors dropped other charges against him in exchange.
While testifying on Wednesday, Lewis said Guice and other members of LSU’s football team threatened retaliation against her if she continued to pursue legal action against Davis. Lewis alleged that Guice mentioned his personal relationship with Alexander while threatening her.
“Guice threatened me publicly, citing his connection to the LSU president, F. King Alexander,” Lewis said. “My dad frequently made contact with LSU trainers and coaches early in 2017. He reached out to various administrators.”
In an August interview with The Oregonian, Alexander said he gets to know football players very well, adding that he and his wife “kind of adopted” Guice.
Clark said Alexander’s comments were a mischaracterization of his relationship with Guice when asked about it Wednesday night. Clark said Alexander acted as a mentor to Guice, a type of relationship he had with multiple students at LSU.
Last week, OSU released the responses Alexander provided to questions from Husch Blackwell, a law firm hired to conduct a review of LSU’s handling of sexual misconduct cases. Husch Blackwell asked Alexander if he knew about allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault involving Derrius Guice.
“I never knew of any sexual harassment or sexual assault incidents involving Derrius Guice while I was at LSU,” Alexander said in a written response.
Guice was released by the NFL's Washington Football Team in August after he was arrested on domestic violence charges.
During the hearing Wednesday, state Rep. Melinda White said she would support subpoenaing Alexander to testify about sexual harassment, assault and relationship violence during his tenure at LSU.
“I can’t speak for everybody, but I do know that what I’ve heard today needs action and we need to hear from those who were in leadership,” White said. “To answer the questions, to validate the wrongdoings, the coverups, so that healing can begin, so that women cannot just survive, but thrive. And not just women, but humans ... if we can’t do that, then I would like to request that we subpoena, starting with President F. King Alexander.”
Clark said he could not provide a direct reaction from Alexander to those comments but added he was confident Alexander would follow the law.
“I don’t know what the authority of subpoena powers are for the Louisiana state legislature ... I’m sure the president would respect the laws of the state of Louisiana if someone was to subpoena him,” Clark said. “It would be up to the president, and if he had legal counsel, to determine what their responsibilities were.”
