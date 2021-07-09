 Skip to main content
Texas man struck and killed by train east of I-5
  • Updated
A Texas man was killed after being struck by a train on the tracks east of Interstate 5 headed towards Jefferson, it was reported by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

Steven Graham, 45, from Texas, was found deceased along Highway 164 early Friday morning after being struck by an Amtrak train headed east. A press release by LCSO states that Graham was walking his bicycle along one of the rails of the track and the train was unable to stop before hitting him. It is unknown why Graham was walking there or where he was coming from.

