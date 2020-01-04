19th Amendment celebration set for Jan. 11

“Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence,” a centennial celebration of the 19th Amendment, is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Albany First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW.

Oregon has a long and contentious suffrage history. The men in the state voted six times before finally passing, in 1912, a state bill that allowed most Oregon women to vote. Oregon’s leading advocate for women’s suffrage was Abigail Scott Duniway, who once lived in Albany. After passage of the law that year, Gov. Oswald West asked Duniway to write the Equal Suffrage Proclamation. She did, and both West and Duniway signed it.

The Albany celebration will include talks by Kimberley Jensen, professor of History and Gender Studies at Western Oregon University; Sharon Konopa, mayor of Albany; Fay Stetz-Waters, director of Civil Rights in the Oregon Department of Justice; and Monica Bielski Boris, labor council representative (AFSCME).

Also included will be period music by the Crazed Weasel String Band, dramas and historical vignettes. Costumes and signs are encouraged. All participants are invited to join a march around the downtown area at the conclusion.

The event is sponsored by the Linn County Women's Rally, the American Association of University Women, the League of Women Voters and Albany First Christian Church.

