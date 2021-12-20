That's a wrap! Corvallis woman offers mobile wrapping service

As a mother of four, Melonie VanCleave has wrapped a lot of gifts over the past 20 years. And because practice makes perfect, the Corvallis resident has honed her gift wrapping into a skill so impressive, she’s decided to turn it into a business.

The Wrappin’ Wagon launched earlier this month, a mobile gift wrapping business with paper, ribbons and bows galore in a vintage trailer-turned-work van. VanCleave brings the business to her customers’ homes instead of taking their gifts home with her.

“You can tell when people put some love and effort into it,” VanCleave said. “That in itself makes it more special.”

Beyond the holidays, the Wrappin’ Wagon is a year-round business, and VanCleave will wrap presents for birthdays, weddings, graduations and holidays. She’s a natural-born artist, and loves anything creative.

“Wrapping is sort of like origami,” she said. “It’s kind of like another canvas.”

VanCleave also likes to paint and repurpose things. She gets her gift wrapping materials from estate sales, donations and whatever second-hand items she can find.

Her origin story starts like so many these: on Facebook. Last Christmas, she wrapped gifts for friends and got a lot of positive feedback. Earlier this year, she posted in a Facebook group that she would wrap gifts and the business took off from there. She even wrapped 30 gifts in a single day for a client.

“It's kind of been a hit,” she said. “Nobody likes wrapping gifts.”

Well, she does.

VanCleave also makes wreaths in the wagon – choose either a newly chopped, pine fresh natural grapevine wreath or a seasonally decorated artificial wreath that will last for years.

Pricing varies with size and quantity of gifts, and that information is available on her website, wrappinwagon.weebly.com. There is a travel fee for anywhere more than 5 miles from downtown Corvallis.

VanCleave is still accepting orders through Christmas, and is donating $1 per gift to Heartland Humane Shelter & Care in Corvallis.

