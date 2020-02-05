The art of the ocean: 'Drifters to Swimmers' exhibit showing at Giustina

“The artists got to really groove out on that, because you can watch in real-time what is being photographed,” Farley said.

He said scientists and crew onboard enjoyed seeing what the artists would create in response to the work. Some researchers even joined them to draw, chat and learn about art styles during their downtime. Everyone was inspired by each other.

Farley called the project a huge win.

“Artists and scientists are the same kind of people, they just express their love of the world in different ways,” he said. “I think bringing them together was super fascinating.”

There are diverse works among the four residency artists, says Giustina Gallery curator Tina Green-Price.

Grew, a Eugene artist and photographer, made microscopic plankton cyanotypes during her residency. Invented in 1842, the photography style uses a mixture of iron-salts, ferric ammonium citrate and potassium ferricyanide, to sensitize paper or another porous surface, which is then exposed to ultraviolet light to create a blue and white image. The process uses plain water to develop an image.