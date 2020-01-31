The core of the matter: OSU unveils state-of-the-art facility for storing and studying geological samples

“Models predict in the future we might be wetter than we are now, but this gives us an example from nature that we can study,” he said.

“It gives us a perspective on how the Earth works that we really can’t get any other way,” Stoner added. “I think of geology as the solutions manual for the Earth.”

And the collection is not just for Oregon State University researchers. Scientists from all over the world come to Corvallis to examine rock, ice and core samples. They can also request that OSU ship them samples of specific cores for study in their own labs.

Scientists affiliated with other institutions can also send their core samples to OSU for storage in the repository, which helps expand the collection further — and expand its value for research. And there’s plenty of room for more growth. The facility was designed with an estimated 50 years’ worth of expansion space.

“That’s why NSF funds us,” Koppers said. “We are basically taking care of cores that NSF owns.”