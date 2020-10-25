The cost of school: What districts will spend to bring students back

When schools in the mid-valley re-open to in-person instruction, it won't look like it did before.
If case numbers drop allowing students back in classrooms, it will be on a rotating basis with smaller classes, one-way hallways and masks. Transportation will have to be rethought, lunch time will look different and some teachers may continue to work from home.
Those changes will cost money, but just how much districts don't quite know. But since March — with students mostly learning from home — Albany and Corvallis school districts have spent nearly half a million dollars.
In Corvallis, $350,000 has been laid out for specialized cleaning equipment, face coverings, signage through the buildings and other upgrades to combat COVID-19.Students aren't back in classes yet but the hope is they will be and throughout the mid-valley.
The state of Oregon prohibits students K-12 from returning to school until less than 5% of the people tested for COVID-19 statewide test positive for the illness for three consecutive weeks. It's a metric the state has not met in months.
Some exceptions to the rule exist at the county level. If a county has fewer than 30 new cases per 100,000 residents it can consider bringing back K-3 students for some instruction. Additionally, counties can create small cohorts of 10 or fewer students who have special learning needs, have no access to internet or other obstacles to their online learning.
But, if a student or teacher tests positive for COVID-19, all in-person instruction must be suspended for 14 days.
It's a situation Greater Albany Public Schools found itself in last week after several cases were reported.
Support Local Journalism
To prepare for its limited in-person learning, GAPS has spent $150,000. That money was spent on technology and PPE. But more expenses are forthcoming.
"To a very large extent, those costs have already occurred at this point in the school year," said Russ Allen, director of business and operations. "Once students begin attending in-person we will use more PPE and related supplies than we are now so there will be some additional costs."
The same is true for Corvallis. While money has already been spent, once student return to school buildings, more bills will pile up.
"If we return to in-person instruction we expect to incur more costs associated with replenishing cleaning supplies, face coverings, etc.," said Olivia Meyers, Corvallis School District's director of finance and operations.
But Corvallis, she said, has no actual experience with in-person learning at this point, making the cost of students returning difficult to estimate.
Neither Corvallis nor Albany districts are sure what the final cost will be but both say they are working on rearranging their budgets.
"In order to make it all work financially, we are utilizing federal and state COVID-19 grants, not filling as many open positions in the district as possible and looking at other ways to reallocate resources within our budget," Allen said.
Corvallis, Meyers said, also utilized federal CARES Act dollars as well as its allocation of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, which is additional federal money.
"We are prepared to shift savings realized during the first part of the school year associated with vacancies, substitutes and student transportation to cover these costs of necessary," Meyers added.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.