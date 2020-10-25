The cost of school: What districts will spend to bring students back

When schools in the mid-valley re-open to in-person instruction, it won't look like it did before.

If case numbers drop allowing students back in classrooms, it will be on a rotating basis with smaller classes, one-way hallways and masks. Transportation will have to be rethought, lunch time will look different and some teachers may continue to work from home.

Those changes will cost money, but just how much districts don't quite know. But since March — with students mostly learning from home — Albany and Corvallis school districts have spent nearly half a million dollars.

In Corvallis, $350,000 has been laid out for specialized cleaning equipment, face coverings, signage through the buildings and other upgrades to combat COVID-19.Students aren't back in classes yet but the hope is they will be and throughout the mid-valley.

The state of Oregon prohibits students K-12 from returning to school until less than 5% of the people tested for COVID-19 statewide test positive for the illness for three consecutive weeks. It's a metric the state has not met in months.