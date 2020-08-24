The education of new Corvallis Chief Nick Hurley

“I told him I felt bad about that. He just grinned and said ‘fuel it.’ ”

The new tax money from the 911 district plus some 911 funds in reserve are paying for a $200,000 upgrade of the dispatch control room. The work will begin this fall and will add two 911 consoles to the four the center already deploys.

The safety of the dispatch staff has been of paramount importance to Hurley during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our big fear has been that 911 group,” Hurley said. “We set up backup plans and had to make sure we were resilient. If the virus rises back again we have a plan in place.”

The virus has meant maintenance and operational changes for the CPD, Parking enforcement staffers have been deputized as a cleaning crew, coming in twice a day to wiped down and sanitize. Officers are required to wipe down their patrol cars when they get out of them at the end of the shift and when they get back in to start the next day.

“It’s been a difficult transition,” Hurley said. “We’re asking questions of those who call in like, ‘is anyone sick in the house?’ We’re doing some reports only on the phone. All of our officers are wearing masks. Gloves already were part of the scene.”