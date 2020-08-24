The education of new Corvallis Chief Nick Hurley

Nick Hurley grew up in a family of educators. He received his bachelor’s and master’s in education and worked for a bit at Oregon State University.
Now, as the new chief of the Corvallis Police Department, Hurley is involved with education every day. He notes a three-legged stool of police goals: prevention, education and enforcement.
Hurley, speaking to the Gazette-Times in a wide-ranging interview in his office, began listing potential challenges for the police: college or high school students misbehaving, out of control parties, crimes against the elderly, confidence schemes.
“If you educate and do it right you never get to the point where you have a victim,” said Hurley, who was elevated from captain July 1. He replaced Jonathan Sassaman, who had served in the position since 2012 and spent 32 years with the CPD.
“Sometimes the enforcement tool is needed,” Hurley said. “Sometimes you can have a conversation and educate your way out of it. You can’t arrest your way out of a problem. I could write MIPs (minor in possession of alcohol) all the way to the courthouse, but is that the best use of our time? We’ve got other things going on in town.
“We pick our battles. What was the educational moment? Can you prevent the calls you might get the next morning? That was a win.”
Hurley and the CPD have taken a nonconfrontational approach to the Corvallis protests and rallies that have surfaced after the May 25 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Multiple events have taken place in town, with no violence or arrests.
“We were not going to be there at the courthouse with helmets and shields,” Hurley said. “We’re not going to do that. They were practicing their constitutional rights and being peaceful. We want it to be a positive experience. We have a good relationship with the community. No one is talking about defunding us.”
Hurley inherited a department that is in an expansion mode. The implementation of a public safety fee by the City Council and the passage of a 911 emergency dispatch service taxing district by the voters means new hiring and new opportunities to do more community policing.
“We’ll be able to initiate more of that with a full staff,” Hurley said. “We’ll be able to do more prevention and more education. Finally, we have enough people on the payroll.”
Hurley credits the years-long tenacity of Sassaman for making the new hires happen.
“Jon worked so hard and so relentlessly for years to get our staffing levels up. He’s like the guy who mowed lawns all summer to be able to afford to buy a pickup truck and then he tosses me the keys.
“I told him I felt bad about that. He just grinned and said ‘fuel it.’ ”
The new tax money from the 911 district plus some 911 funds in reserve are paying for a $200,000 upgrade of the dispatch control room. The work will begin this fall and will add two 911 consoles to the four the center already deploys.
The safety of the dispatch staff has been of paramount importance to Hurley during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our big fear has been that 911 group,” Hurley said. “We set up backup plans and had to make sure we were resilient. If the virus rises back again we have a plan in place.”
The virus has meant maintenance and operational changes for the CPD, Parking enforcement staffers have been deputized as a cleaning crew, coming in twice a day to wiped down and sanitize. Officers are required to wipe down their patrol cars when they get out of them at the end of the shift and when they get back in to start the next day.
“It’s been a difficult transition,” Hurley said. “We’re asking questions of those who call in like, ‘is anyone sick in the house?’ We’re doing some reports only on the phone. All of our officers are wearing masks. Gloves already were part of the scene.”
From 2014 to 2016 Hurley worked at the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, which serves as the academy for law enforcement hires statewide.
Hurley worked as a training coordinator, leading classes and writing the curriculum.
“I thought ‘Dad is getting his way, I’m a teacher,’" Hurley said. “I thought I might retire there. I still get notes from students. I think I made a difference. I helped 200 folks get through the academy.”
Then, a captain’s position opened up at the CPD and Sassaman brought back Hurley.
“It was a difficult decision to leave the academy and come back,” Hurley said. “And I never came back with the thought of being chief. But I’m proud and honored to be here and I will give it my best.”
Hurley stressed the importance of an open door policy and a willingness to meet with as many groups and types of community members as possible.
“Relationships are primary,” he said. “If you have a connection you can work together to solve a problem. You can’t build a relationship during a crisis. You have to build and work on it.”
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
