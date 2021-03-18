The history of OSU presidents: No university leader ever has been fired

Oregon State University is in uncharted waters with regard to the status of embattled President F. King Alexander.

Alexander, who replaced Ed Ray as university president last July, was placed on probation Wednesday by the OSU Board of Trustees. Alexander, the 15th person to hold the position, has been under fire because of allegations of lax Title IX compliance during his 2013-2020 tenure at LSU.

Many students, faculty, staff and community members think Alexander’s punishment was too light. All 19 individuals who spoke during the public comment period of Wednesday’s hearing were critical of Alexander, with many calling for his dismissal.

No OSU president ever has been fired, put on probation, forced out or resigned under pressure, according to William G. Robbins, a retired OSU history professor. Robbins wrote “The People’s School: A History of Oregon State” for the university’s 150th anniversary in 2018.

“I can say, despite the serious shortcomings of a few presidents, none were ever involved in serious lying and covering up evil,” Robbins said of the 14 individuals who preceded Alexander, “Although there were some hiccups along the way.