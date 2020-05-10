The lessons of 1918: OSU experts note the perils of the pandemics

If an individual does not believe they are likely to catch COVID-19, they are less likely to follow social distancing, for example.

“This belief is about the effectiveness of behavior and the costs,” Gurung said. “I think the costs, for many of the protests, the reality for many is that the cost is pretty significant. They can’t pay rent or they may lose their business.”

Those beliefs translate into whether individuals may choose to wear a mask and, according to Gurung, for some it means attempting to force others not to wear them either.

“If you believe people are going overboard, that’s your belief. Let’s be clear, it’s against the science, but if you don’t believe or know the science, you are likely to try to get others not to do it as well,” he said. “If you see others doing it, that’s a social norm. The more people do it, it becomes normative for you to do it. If you can change the norm to not doing it, it supports your case.”