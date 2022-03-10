The scooters are coming! (to Albany downtown)

A fleet of electronic scooters could be coming to downtown Albany as soon as this spring, connecting commuters to more transit options or just helping people get around.

The 12-month pilot program will see 50 e-scooters from Bird Ride Inc. deployed around the downtown's historic district with the possibility for 20 more in the near-term.

Each e-scooter will be activated through a smartphone app and charge riders by the minute along preprogrammed routes.

On Wednesday, March 9, the Albany City Council debated the finer points of the pilot program as spelled out in a memorandum of understanding between the city and Bird, which it approved during a virtual meeting.

Under the informal agreement, the standing vehicles will be subject to the same traffic laws as bicycles. The e-scooters must be ridden on sidewalks, bike lanes or bike paths where available.

Helmet and DUI laws will also apply to the e-scooters, which are capable of reaching a top-speed of 24 miles per hour on level ground.

Hours of operation will range from 4 a.m. to midnight for riders age 18 and older. Riders will be required to watch and read educational material before hopping on an e-scooter.

Bird will be responsible for insuring the fleet and sharing ride data with the city. No new installations will be needed to bring the e-scooters to town.

Albany City Manager Peter Troedson told city councilors on Wednesday that e-scooters represent an eco-friendly solution to surging gas prices pinching commuters at the pump.

"This is the free market moving in to solve a problem," Troedson said. "The feedback will be from the market."

The memorandum of understanding between Albany and Bird may be terminated with 30 days' written notice by either party. Mike Butler, a senior account executive at Bird, said the rollout should happen in roughly five to six weeks.

Members of the City Council echoed concerns shared by the Albany Traffic Safety Commission this week that abandoned e-scooters could become a big headache for small business owners.

"People in Seattle are crazy with these things," Traffic Safety Commission member Nolan Streitberger said during a virtual Monday meeting. "They're all over the streets and sidewalks. Nobody cares about any of the rules."

Contacted separately, Derald Wooten Jr., the manager of the Mattcave comics and collectibles store on Jackson Street Southeast, said he's not concerned about neglected e-scooters taking up too much space in his part of town.

As far as his commuting habits are concerned, it probably won't involve an e-scooter.

"I doubt there will be a station for them near where I work," Wooten said. "If I'm going anywhere other than work, I usually need one of my vehicles because I got groceries and stuff to carry."

Cities like New York City and Chicago have set so-called "exclusionary zones" limiting where e-scooters can and cannot be parked when not in use. Albany has the same discretion to set such boundaries, city staff said on Wednesday.

Albany Councilor Matilda Novak said she was hesitant to see e-scooters out in the wild so soon.

"I don't feel like we're in a super big rush," Novak said. "Let's get things in place."

Among the other issues brought up at Wednesday's meeting was the risk of litigation against the city from injured riders.

Albany City Attorney Sean Kidd said any potential lawsuits related to e-scooter accidents against the city would likely be considered frivolous without burden of proof.

"We get sued several times a year for people falling on the sidewalk," Kidd said. "It happens."

Butler told the City Council the agreement approved on Wednesday is intended to set a high bar for not only litigation but the same public safety standards in its current partner cities nationwide.

"People get into accidents," Butler said. "It's not necessarily a private business's responsibility."

Albany City Councilor Bessie Johnson shared the same sentiment and said e-scooters are worth taking a chance on in the near-term.

"You can't fix stupid," Johnson said. "I'm sure there's going to be citations, but I think it's worth a try."

Troedson told the City Council that Albany has ample time to polish the details of its agreement with Bird over the course of the pilot and beyond.

"Inevitably, we will learn from it, and I'm sure Bird will learn from it," Troedson said.

The Albany City Council's next online regular session is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 23.

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.

