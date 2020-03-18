The show must go on ... later

For mid-valley live theater companies, the show must go on. It’s just going to have to go on a lot later than originally scheduled.
The state ban on large public gatherings to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus has prompted all local theater companies to shut down their shows. Albany Civic Theater, The Majestic Theatre in Corvallis and Linn-Benton Community College’s Russell Tripp Performance Center have canceled all performances at least through April, decisions that also affect shows that had been scheduled for May.
For some companies, that meant shutting down a show mid-run. ACT’s “Squirrel Lake” had its last performances scheduled for March 13 and 14 when its director, Scott Harvey, reluctantly decided to pull the plug.
“We were all sad that we couldn’t finish the run but also felt it was morally right to cancel for the safety of our patrons,” Harvey said. “Our Thursday show was amazing, so we all felt it was a good one to go out on.”
ACT’s next show, “Fly Babies,” was scheduled to hit the stage April 3 but has now been indefinitely postponed, said Dean Keeling, president of the theater company’s board of directors. The status of the musical “9 to 5,” which was to open May 8, is uncertain.
It is ACT’s intention to produce both shows this year, but nobody is sure when, Keeling said. “Once things settle down, we will work out a schedule to produce all of our previously announced shows.”
Keeling said licensing companies are dealing with similar situations everywhere and most are very generous when it comes to canceling or rescheduling shows. “We basically can just wait.”
Under normal circumstances, ACT would start a new season of shows in the fall. The company may instead just extend this season and make the next one shorter, but no decisions have been made yet, Keeling said.
At the moment, he added, shows scheduled for later in the season are still rehearsing, with strict attention to handwashing, no audiences and keeping space between people.
“We leave it up to the cast and the director and what they’re comfortable with,” he said.
At the Russell Tripp Performance Center on the Albany campus of Linn-Benton Community College, Michael Winder, the events and production manager, said the ban on gatherings prompted cancellation of a couple of concerts and a couple of rentals.
“The problem with having a 450-seat venue is we don’t do small events,” he said.
He said he’s hoping to pick back up by mid-April, in time to let student-directed one-acts go forward as scheduled for May.
But overall, with spring break coming the week of March 23, the shutdown doesn’t represent as large a loss as it might have otherwise. It’s worse for other productions, Winder said, such as “Mamma Mia!” at Corvallis High School and “Mary Poppins” at West Albany High School, both of which cut their last shows.
“When you lose a weekend of shows, that’s pretty significant,” he said.
The Majestic Theatre in Corvallis canceled several shows scheduled for March, some because of the ban on large gatherings — the theater has 300 seats — and some because the shows were to feature groups that are no longer allowed to enter the country from Europe.
The next drama on the schedule, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time,” was to open April 3. That’s canceled for now, said Jimbo Ivy, theater supervisor for Corvallis Parks & Recreation, but may be rescheduled for sometime this summer.
The musical “Matilda,” which was up next on May 1, has also been canceled, but co-directors Tim Kelley and Laura Blackwell plan to see if it can be moved as well.
You have free articles remaining.
Ivy said he and Sarah Sheldrick, director of “Curious,” are working with Jen Waters, executive director of the Whiteside Theatre, to move the show to her locale later in the year. The idea would be to benefit both companies.
The Whiteside shows both movies and live events and has also had to postpone performances.
“Jen just canceled two months of movies over there,” Ivy said. “That would be two great downtown theaters working together to still produce this beautiful community show.”
Waters said she and Ivy chat frequently about the triumphs and challenges of running their respective theaters, which is how the discussion came up.
“Jimbo had mentioned having to cancel two shows and how it was going to be costly, but that they likely weren’t going to be able to reschedule due to their tight schedule. So I just said, ‘Well, I have a theater.’ Like, literally,” Waters said.
“I guess I thought of it because I know he’d do the same for me,” she went on. “The arts organizations in this town, and I like to think in general, have a real kinship with each other. People think we’re in competition, but really, we help each other out.”
Additional options are still being explored for “Curious,” such as a possible outdoor performance this summer at Bruce Starker Arts Park. The set is pretty adaptable, Sheldrick said, and while it was designed for complex lighting and sound effects, it would be OK to let those go.
“The bells and whistles would have just added to this incredible script,” she said.
Those options are among the many being explored to keep theater productions rolling for mid-valley audiences, Ivy said.
Actors have also suggested doing livestreaming of shows in the public domain, or written by local playwrights, both to keep their own skills sharp and to continue offerings to the theater-going public.
“Matilda,” which had scheduled to open at The Majestic in May, is being moved under the direction of Kelley’s personal nonprofit company, and he’s looking for a summer venue.
"Really, it's just been wonderful, because all of our volunteers, they're theater people. As soon as they come up with a problem, they're coming up with solutions,” Ivy said. “Confronted with this terrible situation, on top of the disease itself, they’re innovating, coming up with really awesome solutions.”
The postponements do result in revenue loss. All three venues said they refunded money for canceled shows, although some patrons chose to just make their purchases a donation.
The Majestic may start a campaign for sustaining contributions, Ivy said.
For ACT, “It remains to be seen how significant it will be,” Keeling said. “We’re fortunate at the moment we have some cash reserves.”
Donations are always welcome, theater officials said. But what they really want people to do is, when shows are rescheduled, turn out in force to watch them.
“There’s two things we should ask of people at this point: One, take care of yourselves and do what you have to do. Two, come back,” Keeling said. “The most important thing is for people to just come back when it’s time.”
The mid-valley seems particularly tuned to art, Ivy said. Residents may have day jobs as something else, but once they’re off work, many of them pick up their paintbrushes, instruments, sheet music or scripts and go about the business of creating.
“I think that’s one of the reasons that we have The Majestic and all of our other amazing theaters,” he said. “Art is what we do here.”