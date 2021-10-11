The story behind a Philomath chocolatier

In class, Nikaido gave a final presentation to New Season Market, where she received feedback on her brand and how to improve it. The class also connected her with a business adviser, who encouraged Nikaido to reach out to Market of Choice, although admittedly that wasn’t the direction Nikaido planned to go. She reached out anyway, and now Moku Chocolate bars are in all 11 stores around Oregon.

“Once I started doing it, it did feel like it happened fast,” she said. “But the idea of wanting to do something with chocolate to actually doing it was years.”

Nikaido’s beans are sourced directly from the countries that grow them, and this direct trade ensures fair compensation to hardworking farmers. Nikaido shares stories about these farming communities on the chocolate bars themselves to highlight the chocolate’s origin and the work that goes into creating it.

The chocolate making process

Every batch starts with a bag of raw cocoa beans. Nikaido roasts a kilo at a time, then pours the beans into a champion juicer to crack them open. She puts the cracked beans into a winnowing machine to separate them from the husk, leaving only the raw nibs.