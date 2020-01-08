The Story Next Door: OSU's Bob Mason untangles secrets of snake sex

If you want to know about snake sex, Bob Mason is the man to ask. Just don’t ask him to help you get a date.
Mason, who teaches in the department of integrative biology in the Oregon State University College of Science, has become one of the world’s leading experts in the field of reproductive biology, in large part by studying the love life of the red-sided garter snake.
He was the first scientist to identify and synthesize a pheromone from a reptile, and his work explores the relationships between things like natural products chemistry, behavioral biology, reproductive endocrinology and ecology. It’s also beginning to shed light on the impacts of climate change.
In recognition of his discoveries, Mason was recently elected a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
Every summer for nearly 30 years, Mason has traveled to Manitoba, Canada, to observe the behavior of red-sided garter snakes as they emerge from hibernation. And when it comes to selecting a mate, there’s one thing he can tell you for sure: It’s all about the pheromones.
“Pheromones are just odor cues that affect the physiology or behavior of conspecifics, or someone else of your own species,” Mason explained. “I say that (about conspecifics) because a flower scent is not a pheromone for a bee.”
When the garter snakes rouse themselves from hibernation, the males come out all at once but the females come out a few at a time. As a result, there may be anywhere from 10 to 100 males trying to mate with every available female, Mason said.
Snakes could use visual cues to locate females, but they look just like the males, only bigger. Tactile cues don’t work because snakes have no extremities and their bodies are covered with armor-like scales. Ditto with audiological cues because snakes have no ears.
“Basically, what’s left is they have these odor cues,” Mason said.
As the garter snakes writhe around each other in a mating ball, the males rub their chins along the backs of the females, which excrete pheromones in their skin lipids. The males flick their tongues, drawing pheromone particles into their mouths where they are interpreted by chemical receptors in the animal’s vomeronasal organ.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s kind of like tasting and smelling at the same time,” Mason said.
Generally speaking, only the female garter snakes produce pheromones. But in the Darwinian competition to pass on their genes, some males have developed the ability to excrete pheromones as well. This strategy confuses their rivals, increasing the likelihood that pheromone-producing males will have the opportunity to reproduce.
But if you’re thinking that the science of snake reproduction can help humans in the never-ending quest to find the ideal mate, Mason has some disappointing news for you: So far, the only evidence of pheromone-governed behavior in humans relates to the chemical bond between mothers and infants, who seem to be able to identify each other by scent.
“We probably have aphrodisiac pheromones – people keep looking for that – but nobody’s been able to find them,” Mason said.
Nevertheless, snakes have much to teach us about ourselves, Mason believes.
For instance, he noted, female snakes have shown the ability to produce live offspring from sperm stored inside their bodies for as long as seven years – a fact that could have important implications for human couples with fertility issues.
NASA scientists have begun looking at snake hibernation strategies for insights that could help astronauts survive years-long space voyages.
And other researchers are investigating the Harderian gland, an organ that is common to many reptiles, amphibians, birds and mammals but is very highly developed in snakes and is thought to have potential disease-fighting functions.
Because garter snakes are much simpler organisms than humans and yet have so much in common with us biologically, Mason said, they offer an excellent opportunity for research that can help solve human problems.
“They’re a model species for looking at a lot of different questions,” he said.
“There’s nothing in a garter snake that I think is a magic bullet that’s going to cure cancer, but they’re a model we can use to study other things.”
Got an idea for a Story Next Door profile? Email your suggestions to news@gtconnect.com with STORY NEXT DOOR in the subject line.