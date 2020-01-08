The Story Next Door: OSU's Bob Mason untangles secrets of snake sex

But if you’re thinking that the science of snake reproduction can help humans in the never-ending quest to find the ideal mate, Mason has some disappointing news for you: So far, the only evidence of pheromone-governed behavior in humans relates to the chemical bond between mothers and infants, who seem to be able to identify each other by scent.

“We probably have aphrodisiac pheromones – people keep looking for that – but nobody’s been able to find them,” Mason said.

Nevertheless, snakes have much to teach us about ourselves, Mason believes.

For instance, he noted, female snakes have shown the ability to produce live offspring from sperm stored inside their bodies for as long as seven years – a fact that could have important implications for human couples with fertility issues.

NASA scientists have begun looking at snake hibernation strategies for insights that could help astronauts survive years-long space voyages.

And other researchers are investigating the Harderian gland, an organ that is common to many reptiles, amphibians, birds and mammals but is very highly developed in snakes and is thought to have potential disease-fighting functions.