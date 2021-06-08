The Story Next Door: The quest for a kidney donor

Don’t worry, this story has a happy ending. But first, it starts out a bit sad and more than a bit complicated.
Last year, Mid-Valley Media wrote about the case of Leslie Olsen, 49, a Corvallis resident and die-hard OSU Beavers fan who was in desperate need of a kidney and had been on the national waiting list since April of 2019.
Her kidneys were only operating at about 8% of normal, and her family was desperately searching for some way for her to receive a donated kidney from a living donor. Doing so would help stave off the need for dialysis, a recurring medical process which can take years off of one’s life.
“That’s where we went out on our own and tried to look for a living donor, knowing that her best chance at having success at this and avoiding dialysis was to find a living rather than a deceased one,” said Leslie’s mother, Sandi Olsen.
Living donors provide a much better chance of the transplant going smoothly, as opposed to organs donated by those who are registered as a deceased donor — the kind you can sign up to be when you get your license renewed at the DMV.
The family was working with Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland, one of three sites that handle kidney donations in Oregon, as well as Donate Life Northwest, a nonprofit also based in Portland that manages Oregon’s organ donor registry.
“They would have a seminar every year for people looking for kidneys … teaching people how to advocate for themselves and not be embarrassed to ask people,” Sandi Olsen explained. “Last August was when we did that.”
Catching a break
For several weeks, the hunt seemed fruitless. Then, along came Catherine Fisher, co-owner of Town & Country Realty and a fellow member of the Corvallis-based Assistance League, a nonprofit that provides volunteers and fundraising for local causes and charities.
When Fisher learned of the Olsens’ story, she said it felt like something she was meant to do. In fact, she’d often thought she would donate her spare kidney.
“I had totally thought about it for a while,” Fisher said. “For most of my life I’ve had a clinical fear of needles. I remember reading a story about someone who donated a kidney and then thought, ‘I will do that sometime.’”
She heard about Leslie’s need and jumped at the opportunity. But it’s not a simple process to donate an organ. Fisher underwent months of tests to make sure her kidneys were healthy, and she had to decide what kind of donation she wanted to make.
“The health of the individual definitely plays a big part in determining whether they would be eligible for a transplant,” say Aimee Adelmann, director of education and outreach for DLN. “The big things are … we’re looking at blood type (and) looking at tissue type … how the individuals will match.”
Fisher, though, found out that she wasn’t an exact match for Olsen. Fisher has Type A blood, while Olsen is Type B. But they still had options.
Unexpected connections
Throughout the process, Fisher participated in the National Kidney Registry (NKR), a nonprofit that maintains a list of patients waiting for a kidney. Fisher was able to make what’s called a paired donation, where she donated her kidney to someone else on behalf of Olsen, who she was hoping to donate to directly.
This set off a chain of donations and allowed Olsen to move from the national registry, with a years-long wait, to the NKR list, where people typically only wait months. Fisher’s kidney went to a young man in Minnesota and, a couple months later, this led to Olsen also receiving a kidney.
The time window is narrow (organs don’t stay viable for more than a day or two). Fisher’s kidney was taken Jan. 20 and immediately flown to Minnesota, where its recipient was already being prepped for surgery.
“I went into surgery at about 7 or 8 (in the morning) and then my kidney had a noon flight to catch,” Fisher said.
Once paired with a recipient, both the donor and the patient can consent to connect with one another. In Fisher’s case, both sides did, and she found out that her kidney went to 21-year-old Jason Stunson in Stillwater, Minnesota. He had chronic kidney failure that was rapidly deteriorating his kidneys’ function.
“The day of the surgery I remember my mom and I found the flight number and were just tracking it moment by moment,” Stunson said. “It was a really cool moment.”
Stunson’s stepsister had initially tried to donate her kidney to him but ended up not being a match. Despite having the right blood type, Stunson had developed a type of antibody that would reject the new kidney outright.
While his sister’s kidney wasn’t suitable for Stunson, it ended up going to a man in Portland. It also set off the same kind of donation chain that the Olsens and Fisher benefited from. Months later, he’d get a kidney sent to him.
New perspectives
Stunson said he viewed Fisher’s donation as “a gift from God,” and that the experience has helped reshape his entire perspective.
“Life is so interesting but also so difficult,” said Stunson. “I’m just trying to appreciate that more. It makes the small things seem better.”
Fisher also says the experience changed her.
“I swear I got more out of it than Leslie or Jason, and they got a lot,” she said. “I got to be part of something that was so much bigger than me and that’s not something we generally get to do.”
She says that giving something, without any expectation of receiving something in return, was a tremendous gift. The months of testing and the surgery itself also helped her become “a lot better with needles.”
“It really expanded my understanding of what giving and receiving meant,” she said.
She says the two most common questions she gets asked are: ‘Would you do it again?’ and ‘Why would you donate to a complete stranger?’
To the first she says that if she had another spare kidney to give (humans can survive with just one) she would do so in a heartbeat. To the second, she gets more philosophical.
“People hate other people for no reason all the time,” she said. “So why can’t I love someone for no reason, and love them enough to give them my kidney?”
She and Stunson have spoken over the phone and through letters that are delivered through the donation centers. Thee process was free for Fisher, from the surgery to the gas to drive to Portland and the hotel room that her family stayed in while she recovered.
Fisher, 45, also gets bumped to the top of the list if she ever needs a kidney later in her life. Plus, she joked, she lost about 20 pounds in the process thanks to her limited diet from the surgery and, by how much weight kidney removal takes away. While kidneys themselves only weigh about a pound, they are covered in layers of fat.
Positive conclusion
While all of this was happening for Fisher, the Olsens were anxiously awaiting news of when their daughter would receive her kidney. In March, they got the good news that they’d found a match.
But the celebration was premature because someone in the donation chain came down with COVID-19 and broke the cycle, denying Leslie Olsen that kidney.
About a month later, on April 7, she matched with someone else and finally got her new kidney. The surgery went off without a hitch, though they’ve so far never learned who gave the kidney that ended up saving Leslie’s life. Her parents wrote a letter to the donor.
“’Even though I don’t know you, I feel a bond to you,’” Sandi Olsen, Leslie’s mom, wrote. “I was trying to find the right words of thanks and obviously failing. We are extremely grateful.”
Leslie, who was born with a developmental disability unconnected to her kidneys, says that she used to be tired and cold all the time. With her new kidney, she feels much better and her doctors have given her a clean bill of health.
“The doctors called me ‘so healthy I’m boring,’” she said through guffaws. “And boring is good.”
She still isn’t out of the woods in terms of whether her body has fully accepted the new organ. That window lasts anywhere from three weeks to three months, and Leslie has an upcoming biopsy that’s supposed to provide an update.
The Olsens are grateful both to the mystery donor and to Fisher, whose donation set off the chain reaction that led to Leslie being fast-tracked. To see them today is like watching old family friends reconnect after years apart, even though the two families were mere acquaintances at the start of this process.
It’s also led each and every one of them to understand the importance of donating organs and tissue while they’re still alive. Both families, and the advocates who worked with them encourage everyone who’s interested to start looking into the process right away.
“Often, people think that you have to know someone or be related to someone in order to donate … and that’s not true,” said Adelmann of Donate Life Northwest. “We just really encourage people to look into it more if they are interested in living donation.”
Fisher, who wrote a lengthy post on Facebook following her surgery, also encouraged people to help the more than 10,000 people in the U.S. who are in need of a kidney.
“This was an opportunity to be uncomfortable for two weeks and maybe tired for a few more in order to give someone else their life back,” she wrote. “If that sounds dramatic, it isn’t. That’s the math: two weeks for me, the rest of a lifetime for the other person.”
Got an idea for a Story Next Door profile? Email your suggestions to news@gtconnect.com with STORY NEXT DOOR in the subject line.