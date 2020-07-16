Theft in the park: Donations stolen from community program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Someone stole the fun from the park on Wednesday night.

Albany Parks and Recreation reported that the donation box placed in Bryant Park to help fund the city's weekly Fun in the Park event was stolen.

"We think it happened between 11 and 11:30 a.m.," said Parks and Recreation's Rose Lacey, who supervises the drive-through arts and crafts program.

Staff spoke with attendees, one of whom said they saw the box located at the end of the loop in Bryant Park when they left at 11 a.m. A second person, who left at 11:30 a.m., did not see the box.

"We don't know how much was in it," Lacey said, noting that the week before the program had $100 in donations. "This was probably similar or might have been more because we had about 200 more kids this week."

The money is used to offset any costs accrued by the program that aren't covered by its sponsors. Crafting supplies and other items can be purchased for children to use each week.

"It ensures we can keep this a free event for families," Lacey said.

The department posted a message to social media, adding, "We are hopeful that it was an innocent act. We would love our donation box and stand returned at the very least."