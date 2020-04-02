Thefts up in Albany

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Crime follows a trend in Albany.

The closer it gets to Christmas, the more thefts are reported. But after the holiday season, those crimes trend down.

"We usually see a drop off," said Lt. Travis Giboney. "We're just not seeing that."

Thefts are tracked in three different ways: thefts from a motor vehicle, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and straight theft.

In March of last year, there were 14 reports of theft from a car. As of Tuesday, APD took 25 reports for March of this year.

On Monday, Police Chief Marcia Harnden told the Council of the spike in crime, noting that some people may be taking advantage of lower staffing levels at area stores due to social distancing requirements put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In total, APD took 81 reports for all three types of theft between January and March. Last year, that number was 56.

"It's statistics and you can kind of make stats say whatever you want them want them to," Giboney said. "But normally we see a drop off and we’re not seeing a drop off."