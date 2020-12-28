There and back again: Charlie Fautin traveled a long way to make Corvallis his home

Charlie Fautin got into nursing to see the world, but in the end his travels led him to find a home in Oregon.
As he prepares to retire at the end of the year from his position as deputy director for public health with the Benton County Health Department, Fautin looked back over his globe-trotting career.
“My path,” he said, “has been non-linear.”
Born and raised in Wyoming, Fautin spent two years of his childhood in Afghanistan, where his father, a zoology professor at the University of Wyoming, had gone to do some work with Kabul University. Fautin recalls meeting the Afghan royal family and turning out with the rest of the American community in Kabul to cheer the arrival of Dwight D. Eisenhower during a presidential visit in 1959.
As a young man he traveled around the West pursuing a passion for climbing, with a home base in Colorado, where he taught wilderness skills to young people in the Outward Bound program.
“I was basically a climbing bum,” he said. “I taught Outward Bound to pay the rent and buy food.”
When he got his nursing degree in 1987, he hoped to return to Afghanistan, but that was during the Soviet occupation and the country was closed to Westerners. Pakistan was as close as he could get, so that’s where he went, teaching nursing skills to Afghan medics in the border region.
It was the beginning of a seven-year stint in international relief work for Fautin and his wife, Susan Easton. Sometimes they worked together, sometimes apart; on more than one occasion, they found themselves assigned to different countries.
Fautin worked for a variety of international aid organizations such as Oxfam and UNICEF. In addition to Pakistan, Fautin’s postings included Sudan, Tanzania and Sri Lanka.
Most of the people he worked with were refugees from war, people who had been forced to flee their homes and leave everything behind. Yet he was continually impressed by the hospitality they showed him. He was even more impressed when a more experienced American aid worker took him aside and explained what was going on.
“If they offer you some food,” his colleague told him, “you need to say ‘No, I’m fine,’ because if they have anything they will give it to a guest … and if they give it to you, they will have nothing in the house.”
Fautin called the lessons in hospitality he learned while doing international relief work a gift.
“I got so much out of working with people who really had virtually nothing, who’d been victimized and lost everything,” he said. “I’ve experienced that kind of generosity so often in those settings.”
Eventually, Fautin and Easton decided they wanted to return to the States to be closer to family, but in this case “close” was a relative term: Their next stop was Kotzebue, Alaska, a town of 3,000 souls north of the Arctic Circle on the shores of the Chukchi Sea, where the temperature can plunge to 50 degrees below zero.
Easton took a job with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, while Fautin went to work as public health director for the Native Health Corp. in Alaska’s Northwest Arctic Borough, a sprawling territory with 9,000 people, mostly Natives, spread out over an area the size of Indiana. He traveled by air taxi to reach the remote villages he served.
“It was a kind of halfway house for us,” Fautin said. “We were back in the U.S., but with a Native population and somewhat challenging situations.”
In 2001, while recruiting nurses for the Native Health Corp., Fautin came across an advertisement for a job opening with the Benton County Health Department. He and his wife had traveled through the Corvallis area and liked it, so he decided to apply and was hired as the county’s top public health official.
It’s a decision he has never regretted.
“I moved here and took root, as things do here. They grow and flourish here, and that’s what I feel I’ve done,” Fautin said. “It was a great move, one of the best things I’ve ever done.”
Over nearly two decades in the job, Fautin has been a steady presence, addressing public health issues as they arose. This year he has helped to lead Benton County’s response to COVID-19, and while he said he is proud of the county’s efforts, he can only shake his head at the way the pandemic has been mishandled at the federal level.
In recent years, Fautin said, he and other local health officials from around the country have done extensive training with federal agencies such as FEMA and the CDC to prepare for just such a scenario, developing detailed response plans that the Trump administration failed to implement as the coronavirus pandemic erupted.
“To have it happen and have essentially all of those national playbooks and game plans and trainings be left on the shelf and completely ignored has been real tough,” he said.
“It’s as if a foreign army had invaded the U.S. … and the Pentagon had said, ‘It’s not our problem, it’s a local problem – you’re on your own.’”
In the face of that federal inaction, the coronavirus has continued to spread and the United States has had more infections and more deaths than any country in the world.
“People are trying their best, but we have a really fragmented system,” Fautin said. “I think it could have worked better. I think a lot of people would be alive if it had worked better.”
Fautin had planned to retire earlier this year but delayed his departure several times in order to continue leading the charge against the virus for Benton County. But now, he said, it’s time for him to get on with the next chapter of his life.
He and his wife will continue to make their home in Corvallis, but they’re looking forward to the chance to travel again once the pandemic is finally over. In addition to revisiting some of their old haunts around the West, they’re eager to return to Central Asia.
“That part of the world still has a chunk of our hearts,” Fautin said.
Still, he admitted, he has mixed feelings about getting out of public health work in the middle of a pandemic.
“As a nurse, it feels a little bit weird to leave before this is over,” Fautin said.
“But we’ve got the vaccine coming in,” he added. “The cavalry’s coming. That makes me feel a little better.”
