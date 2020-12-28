There and back again: Charlie Fautin traveled a long way to make Corvallis his home

It was the beginning of a seven-year stint in international relief work for Fautin and his wife, Susan Easton. Sometimes they worked together, sometimes apart; on more than one occasion, they found themselves assigned to different countries.

Fautin worked for a variety of international aid organizations such as Oxfam and UNICEF. In addition to Pakistan, Fautin’s postings included Sudan, Tanzania and Sri Lanka.

Most of the people he worked with were refugees from war, people who had been forced to flee their homes and leave everything behind. Yet he was continually impressed by the hospitality they showed him. He was even more impressed when a more experienced American aid worker took him aside and explained what was going on.

“If they offer you some food,” his colleague told him, “you need to say ‘No, I’m fine,’ because if they have anything they will give it to a guest … and if they give it to you, they will have nothing in the house.”

Fautin called the lessons in hospitality he learned while doing international relief work a gift.

“I got so much out of working with people who really had virtually nothing, who’d been victimized and lost everything,” he said. “I’ve experienced that kind of generosity so often in those settings.”