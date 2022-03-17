These 3 are running for 1 seat on Benton County Board of Commissioners

Two Democrats and a Republican are vying for a seat on the Benton County Board of Commissioners.

The three candidates, including incumbent Democrat Pat Malone, are confirmed for the primary ballot in the race for Position 1 on the Board of Commissioners. Democrat Helen Higgins and Republican Bill Currier are challenging Malone.

The primary election is slated for May 17, with local ballots to be mailed out beginning April 27. The Nov. 8 general election will see either Malone or Higgins face off with Currier. Minor party and non-affiliated candidates can file for the general election starting June 1.

Here are the candidates on the primary ballot, alphabetically. More issue-oriented coverage is planned.

Bill Currier, Republican

As the current mayor of Adair Village, Bill Currier is experienced with public service. Retired from law enforcement, he’s a business owner as well as an information technology systems administrator. He’s lived in Adair Village since 2003 and was elected mayor 16 years ago.

“I have a deep understanding of local government and how it provides services and infrastructure,” Currier said. “Local government, county or city, are very similar. It’s just a difference in scope.”

Currier said Adair Village has been a rapidly growing, busy city on his watch, expanding housing opportunities and improving city services while keeping costs down. Initially focused on public safety for the city, he quickly learned the importance of other local government services, such as water and wastewater.

An investigator at heart, Currier cites his willingness to hear community concerns from a wide variety of people with differing viewpoints. As a public servant, he recognizes one can expect a deluge of comments and criticisms on any given topic. He said it’s essential to understand who is representing community interests when they speak.

“You don’t necessarily listen to the loudest voices,” he said. “You listen to the voices that you can establish are representing your constituents, and you have to listen in order to provide good services.”

Having held a nonpartisan elected position for this long, Currier said he doesn’t see the county seat as a partisan role. He said the needs of Benton County communities are nonpartisan; services, infrastructure, public safety, housing options are important on both sides of the aisle.

Not looking to rock the boat in Benton County but rather to amplify his role from Adair Village to the entire area, Currier said he’s seeking to leverage his decision-making experience to make the board a more efficient, more service-oriented body. He added that’s not a criticism of the current commissioners.

“I’m not saying they’re doing something they shouldn’t,” Currier said. “I’m saying I have something to offer that can take us to the next level.”

Helen Higgins, Democrat

Higgins, who worked for HP Inc. for 18 years, has lived in Benton County since 1997. She’s been the chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis for the past 16 years, and she served on the Corvallis school board for five years, among numerous community bodies.

“My work really requires me to have a pulse on what’s happening, not just in Corvallis but in Benton County because we look for lots of opportunities to serve youth and teens,” Higgins said.

During her time on the school board, Higgins discovered graduation rates for students of color were low. When the Boys & Girls Club job opened, she saw a chance to act on her passion for helping marginalized and low-income young people get the same opportunities as those who are more privileged.

“I tell people we’re going to end intergenerational poverty, and for the first year and a half I said that out loud, I literally got laughed at,” she said. “Nobody’s laughing anymore because if you take it one kid, one opportunity at a time, it starts to add up.”

In her current position, there is only so far Higgins can carry her advocacy, Higgins said. As a county commissioner, she could expand not only her reach but also drive focus and funding toward young people's needs.

More broadly, Higgins said there are underlying issues to address from the county’s platform, such as the housing crisis. Housing affordability ties into many problems, she said, including employee shortages. If there are no places to live, why would anyone come to work in Corvallis, the county's largest city, she asked, adding that K-12 student numbers are also declining locally.

“That is truly a sustainability issue for a community,” Higgins said.

Higgins said her diverse background — including business, social service and community leadership — sets her apart from other candidates and current members on the Board of Commissioners. She believes her energy level and passion make her stand out.

Pat Malone, Democrat

Owner of a Kings Valley tree farm and a fifth-generation lifelong Oregonian, Malone has lived in the Benton County area since the late '70s. After two decades of political involvement, he was elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2018. Before that, he was elected to the Benton County Water and Soil Conservation District.

With a background in small business, Malone said his professional experience has come in handy on matters such as the real estate negotiations the county has pursued for its new justice campus, which will include a new courthouse and jail. He said his studious, thoughtful approach to decision making has also served him well on the Board.

“You can’t make big mistakes as a small business person,” Malone said. “We’re still in business 40 years later.”

Filling department-head positions is a critical part of the commission’s role, Malone said, noting the Board directly handled the appointment of Benton County Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall, and was involved in hiring the county’s new chief financial officer and community development director among other positions. He’s been pleased with the performance of all three.

Regional relationships are essential to Malone, who serves on the Cascades West Area Commission on Transportation, where he’s been advocating for $500,000 of state money to add to $3.5 million in hand for the runway at Corvallis Municipal Airport that he said desperately needs repaving and new lights, a $4 million project.

As an elected leader during the pandemic, Malone said he’s taken part in some tough choices to protect the public while trying to minimize the impact on local businesses. He applauded the work of county staff in keeping commissioners informed before decisions are made. He also cited relatively low COVID-19-related death numbers in the county.

“There’s a lot of pieces to that puzzle, but part of it is good leadership and good information that we’ve been provided all along,” he said, adding that the pandemic isn’t over, but he’s cautiously optimistic about the current phase because of the last two years of efforts.

