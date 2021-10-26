These Corvallis bus lines are suspended due to a lack of drivers

The coronavirus pandemic continues to impact labor markets and public services, even bus routes.

Several Corvallis bus routes are being suspended, starting Monday, Nov. 1 because of a lack of drivers available through the city’s bus contractor, MTR Western, the city announced in a news release on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

“The pandemic has created an ongoing and severe shortage of transit drivers nationwide,” the release says. “For a year we have been hearing this from our local and regional peers, and it has now caught up with Corvallis Transit System.”

MTR Western “lost two more drivers … to other agencies,” according to the release

Officials say drivers with commercial driver’s licenses have always been in short supply, but the pandemic has exacerbated this problem.

“Drivers are right there on the front lines,” Corvallis Transit Coordinator Tim Bates said. They may leave because they are afraid of the COVID-19 concerns, because they are overworked or because other job opportunities are closer to their home towns and offer better pay and working conditions, he said.