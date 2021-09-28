Third dose vaccine shots to be administered at Linn Co. Fairgrounds

Samaritan Health Services is partnering with Linn County Public Health to begin administering third dose booster shots of Pfizer COVID vaccine to eligible groups. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one to receive authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for third doses.

The vaccines are being administered at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center, in a drive-thru format where folks can drive up in their vehicles and get the jab right there through their window.

The clinics are on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. While registration is not required, it will ensure that there is actually a dose available for you when you get there. Registration is found on the county Public Health website at https://www.linncountyhealth.org/ph/page/covid-19-vaccines-information.

In Benton County, there will be a limited number of Pfizer booster shots available at upcoming clinics in Corvallis and Monroe, however officials urge Benton County residents to seek booster doses at local pharmacies and medical offices instead.

Benton County residents who want more information on how to obtain a vaccine can call 541-766-6120.

