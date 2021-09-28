Third dose vaccine shots to be administered at Linn Co. Fairgrounds

Samaritan Health Services is partnering with Linn County Public Health to begin administering third dose booster shots of Pfizer COVID vaccine to eligible groups. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one to receive authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for third doses.
The vaccines are being administered at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center, in a drive-thru format where folks can drive up in their vehicles and get the jab right there through their window.
The clinics are on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. While registration is not required, it will ensure that there is actually a dose available for you when you get there. Registration is found on the county Public Health website at https://www.linncountyhealth.org/ph/page/covid-19-vaccines-information.
In Benton County, there will be a limited number of Pfizer booster shots available at upcoming clinics in Corvallis and Monroe, however officials urge Benton County residents to seek booster doses at local pharmacies and medical offices instead.
Benton County residents who want more information on how to obtain a vaccine can call 541-766-6120.
Not everyone is eligible for a booster vaccine. Only these groups may receive a booster dose, and only if it has been at least six months since their last shot:
• People 65 years and older and residents of long-term care settings.
• People ages 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions.
• People ages 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions.
• People ages 18 to 64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure because of an occupational or institutional setting that puts them at higher risk (like healthcare workers and teachers, for example).
The list of qualifying underlying medical conditions includes: cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease, heart conditions like hypertension, liver disease, obesity, pregnancy, HIV infection, immunocompromised states, diabetes, Down syndrome, dementia or other neurological conditions like Alzheimer’s.
For the full list of qualified medical conditions, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at www.cdc.gov.
