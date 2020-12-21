Third special session begins with protests, ends with COVID aid

The order to wear masks in the Senate was put in place by Courtney following incidents during the second special session in which he strongly requested the masks, but saw Republican Senators Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls and Brian Boquist of Dallas come into the chamber without any face covering. House Speaker Tina Kotek had required masks in the earlier session.

Heard went outside the Capitol to address protestors, where he was alternately applauded for his stand by some and heckled by others who said he was a "collaborator" because of his position as a lawmaker.

The crowd chanted “Arrest Kate Brown” and "let us in." They carried American flags, including one upside down — a symbol of distress. Some carried the Gadsden flag depicting a coiled rattlesnake ready to strike, with the words "Don't Tread on Me." The flag from the American Revolution has become a favorite of conservative activists in recent years.

Other demonstrators carried "Trump 2020" flags and some wore the red "Make America Great Again" hats popularized by President Donald Trump.

Most demonstrators did not wear masks to prevent spread of the COVID-19 virus. A few wore gas masks and others were dressed in military-style tactical outfits. A few carried semi-automatic assault-style rifles.