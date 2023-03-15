What we put into our bodies can make all the difference in how we feel, and that’s especially true for people living with disabilities.

When Sarah Short recognized that nutrition in disability group homes was sorely lacking, she decided to do something about it. She started her own business, “Wholesome Beginnings,” a pre-portioned meal delivery service for disability group homes from Corvallis all the way to Salem.

“Food is my love language and food equity is my passion, so I couldn't stop thinking about this,” Short said. “I came up with this idea of something like HelloFresh for group homes.”

There are several reasons why nutrition is a big issue in these settings. They face employee shortages and high turnover, which means nobody can leave the residents to go grocery shopping, Short said, adding that the often entry-level workers have little experience cooking, so residents end up eating pizza or macaroni and cheese every night.

“Cooking is kind of considered women's work. If the furnace breaks, they hire an expert to fix it,” Short said. “But they think that anybody can come in and cook nutritious meals for the residents, and that's just not true.”

For nearly 100 years, the Fairview Training Center in Salem was a state-run facility for people with mental disabilities. It closed in 2000 because of the inhumane treatment of the residents, and now, those residents and others are spread out across more than 400 group homes in Salem alone.

Each of these homes has three to five people, Short said, with a range of disabilities. Some residents have mental disabilities, others have developmental disabilities and some homes are for people with profound medical issues.

Most of the homes are for adults, but some are for children as well. Oftentimes for the adults, these homes are where they spend their entire lives.

“Eventually I want to be serving the entire country because this is a problem everywhere,” Short said.

Wholesome Beginnings provides for its homes three meals a day, seven days a week. The menu is pre-planned with easy recipes that fit state requirements and accommodate residents’ allergies and dietary restrictions.

An Oregon State University graduate who studied public health, Short felt her business would make a great internship for students. She also could use the help, as she was doing everything on her own.

“It's really important to me to uplift students and show them opportunities for entrepreneurs that are out there,” Short said. “I see this as being a way to offer employee opportunities to students as well, because once they've learned these skills, they're valuable to me and I want to keep them on.”

She brought on OSU seniors Zoey Riess Jean and Kari Nelson to help with meal prep and planning. She hired a delivery driver and her one-woman business became a four-person team.

Short, Jean and Nelson stick to a routine: on Monday, they deliver to group homes in Corvallis, and on Tuesday they go to Salem. They grocery shop, meal prep and deliver all in the same day to ensure everything stays fresh.

The recipes are simple, but the meals are creative; Tuesday’s deliveries included ingredients for applesauce French toast, blueberry pancakes, chicken parmesan pasta, lemon chicken and asparagus, pizza soup, beef stroganoff, taco salad, chili, burrito bowls, broccoli mac and cheese, pork tacos and pumpkin bread.

“They like to have something new every day and they like to try new foods, and then some of them want to eat the same thing every day,” Short said. “Either way, it's going to be healthy options that meet their dietary restrictions.”

Riess volunteered with disability programs when she was in high school, so this internship was right up her alley, she said. She’s enjoyed learning about the business aspects of public health and learning to meal prep for her own meals.

“I am a notoriously not great chef; I really have been a very loyal patron to DoorDash throughout my college years,” Riess said. “But now through doing the meal kits, I’ve started cooking for my roommates, and I’ve discovered that I actually really enjoy cooking.”

The team recently moved into a permanent space in downtown Corvallis to prep the meal kits. Short said she’s hoping to soon be able to accept EBT, which would help their clients offset the cost of the service.

“A lot of people have some kind of connection to somebody who lives in these homes, and this nutrition issue is widespread,” she said. “I really want people to understand the value of good nutrition and how it's going to improve every aspect of their quality of life in these homes.”

