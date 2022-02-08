This is how much local schools are getting from Oregon's Common School Fund

Oregon’s K-12 school districts will receive $64.2 million from the Common School Fund in 2022, the state reported Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Each of the 197 districts will receive money based on enrollment. Here is the breakdown of how much mid-valley school districts will receive this year:

Greater Albany Public Schools: $1,139,190

Corvallis School District: $1,092,379

Lebanon Community School District: $453,355

Sweet Home School District: $256,543

Philomath School District: $253,341

The average 2022 distribution statewide is around $326,000.

When the federal government granted Oregon 3.4 million acres of land for the use of schools, the State Land Board was established to oversee the lands, which generate revenue for the Common School Fund.

The Common School Fund is now valued at $2.2 billion, 3.5% of which is distributed to schools, according to the state.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0