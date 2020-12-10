'This year, it's personal': Albany homeowners light up the neighborhood

When Miriam Cummins was growing up, there weren't a lot of Christmas lights on her house come December.

"We didn't have a lot of means," she said. "We didn't get toys for Christmas, we got clothes and socks. I wanted to do something different for my children."

So when her daughter and son were born, she and her husband, Basil, started putting out a few lights — the standard strings that were just enough to look festive.

But this November, as a difficult year plagued by a pandemic was coming to an end, Cummins said she looked to her husband and said, "You know what? Let's put up more lights."

And they did.

The house at 3849 Oakmont Loop NE in Albany is known as "the crazy house," Cummins said, always decked out for Halloween and Christmas. But this year, the display has grown, is interactive and, hopefully, will spread some holiday cheer for the neighborhood.

The number of lights is difficult to estimate, but they cover most surfaces and took three complete weekends to put up.

"On Thanksgiving, I was cooking and putting lights up," Cummins said. "Any full weekend or on a weekday when my husband was home, (I'd say) 'Oh, you're home? We can put up lights.'"