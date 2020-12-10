'This year, it's personal': Albany homeowners light up the neighborhood

When Miriam Cummins was growing up, there weren't a lot of Christmas lights on her house come December.
"We didn't have a lot of means," she said. "We didn't get toys for Christmas, we got clothes and socks. I wanted to do something different for my children."
So when her daughter and son were born, she and her husband, Basil, started putting out a few lights — the standard strings that were just enough to look festive.
But this November, as a difficult year plagued by a pandemic was coming to an end, Cummins said she looked to her husband and said, "You know what? Let's put up more lights."
And they did.
The house at 3849 Oakmont Loop NE in Albany is known as "the crazy house," Cummins said, always decked out for Halloween and Christmas. But this year, the display has grown, is interactive and, hopefully, will spread some holiday cheer for the neighborhood.
The number of lights is difficult to estimate, but they cover most surfaces and took three complete weekends to put up.
"On Thanksgiving, I was cooking and putting lights up," Cummins said. "Any full weekend or on a weekday when my husband was home, (I'd say) 'Oh, you're home? We can put up lights.'"
For the last five years or so, the house's Christmas decorations have rivaled its Halloween efforts and often included music. But this year, the music is coordinated with the lights to put on a show guided by a singing Christmas tree.
"People can tune into 89.3 FM and wait across the street or in their car to listen to the music and see the lights," Cummins said, noting the activity is COVID-19-friendly. "Even with COVID, you can still enjoy the magic of the lights."
And that's what she and her family are trying to give the community, she said. The year has been a difficult one and, now laid off herself, she said she hopes the lights will help spark a little joy.
"This year, it's personal," she said. "In these dark, hard times, we need a little light in our day and our lives. It motivated me to put up more lights to see how happy people are when they drive by."
The Cumminses' display is free for passers-by to enjoy, and little ones are encouraged to drop off their letters to Santa in the mailbox in front of the house. Letters with return addresses will make their way to the big guy to be answered.
"It makes us happy to make other people happy," Cummins said.
