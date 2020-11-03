Three candidates have decisive lead for Monroe council spots

Monroe residents appear to have made a decisive choice when asked to pick three among four candidates for three at-large spots on the town’s city council.
In Benton County election results released at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nicholas Ritch was the leader at 198, followed by Katherine Larkin (197), Lisa D. Lindner (191) and Clifford Frank Thayer (137). The three winners will serve four-year terms.
Larkin is a higher education administrator.
Although she has no prior government experience, Larkin aims to bring “a new perspective and new energy” to Monroe’s council. Among her main priorities are: drinking water, economic development and public safety.
Nicholas Ritch is a licensed tax consultant and enrolled agent. He has previous experience in restaurant and retail management.
Ritch currently serves on the Monroe Budget Committee and cites his main priorities as clean drinking water, keeping Monroe safe for all, supporting new and existing business and transparent public meetings.
Lindner is a human resources professional. She cites volunteer work with the Benton County Soil & Water Conservation District as previous government experience and considers downtown economic vitality, community connectedness and outdoor recreational opportunities as her main priorities.
Thayer is a semiretired Monroe resident who was running for re-election to the council. He served as the mayor of Monroe through 2016 and just completed a four-year stint as a council member.
Current council members Tony Baker, Lonnie Koroush and Jeanni Cuthbertson are all serving until 2023.
