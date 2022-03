A fire broke out in a Lebanon house about 9 a.m. Friday, March 11, forcing two adults and a small child to escape from a second story window.

According to the Lebanon Fire District Facebook page, the house, 1107 Williams St., was engulfed in flames as 15 units were dispatched to the scene.

Williams Street is closed between Elmore and Oak streets until further notice, the district reported on its page.

This story is developing. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

