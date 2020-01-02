Three hurt in pair of crashes near Tangent

Three people were hurt in a pair of back-to-back two-vehicle crashes Thursday afternoon on Highway 34 near Interstate 5 south of Albany.

According to Tangent Rural Fire District Assistant Fire Chief Cary Vonasek, the first occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. at the west controlled intersection of the southbound I-5 ramps. The traffic signal control box was also damaged in the collision, reducing signals to flashing red lights in all directions. He said one person was transported with unknown injuries to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.

The second crash occurred shortly afterward within 20 feet of the first, Vonasik said, likely due to the confusion resulting from the signals. Two people were taken to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries were not known.

Tangent personnel were assisted at the scene by ambulances from Corvallis and Albany. Most available resources had been dispatched to a separate crash that occurred shortly before 3 p.m. at Highway 20 near Goldfish Farm Road southeast of Albany.

