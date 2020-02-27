Tiffany Lazon remembered

Tiffany Lazon's daughter, Felicity Halberg, recalled a trip to Disneyland when she was about 6 years old and stole a hat from a gift shop.

"We got in trouble," she said of her mother's reaction, "but she let us keep them."

Halberg stayed with Sales while Tiffany served overseas. She recalled their nightly Skype conversations and the presents her mother would send home.

"I always knew she was there for me," Halberg said.

Others remembered holding Tiffany as a baby, her reaction to her younger brother Patrick Tsutsui's birth, and how she did everything with a full heart.

"I remember she got Tim McGraw tickets and was bragging about it," her aunt, Gwen Prior, said. "And I said, 'You brat, I wanted to go to that show' and she said, 'Auntie, I've already got your ticket.' That was just Tiffany."

The pair went to the show with Halberg and friends. Tiffany danced all night.

"That girl sang and danced," Prior said. "That was a good night. She was happy. She was free."