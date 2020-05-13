Timberland owners close access to lands

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several private timberland owners and managers in Western Oregon have agreed to close their land to public access starting Monday.

With a combined area of around 600,000 acres, Seneca, Lone Rock Resources, Giustina Resources, Campbell Global, and Giustina Land & Timber Company will close public access to lands in Benton, Coos, Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Lane, Linn, and Polk counties.

Due to drought conditions and above-average temperatures, agencies are predicting a bad fire season in Oregon. The state has experienced three times as many fires as normal already this year, and the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Southwest Oregon District opened its fire season May 1, the earliest start since 1968. It is anticipated that other districts will declare the start of their seasons early as well.

State parks and all national forests in Oregon have closed recreation sites including trails, campgrounds, day-use areas and boat launches due to the pandemic. Officials are urging people to stay home, but as millions of acres of public lands have been closed, the public’s use of private lands has increased dramatically.