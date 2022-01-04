Tiny lot in Corvallis moves closer to being developed

It is a steep climb up Northwest Mirador Place from Satinwood Drive. At the peak of the hill there is still snow on lawns, likely the melting remains of holiday snowmen.

Once you crest the hill you can see a small, undeveloped lot at the end of the cul de sac. The 0.81-acre parcel seems way too inconsequential to have had such a storied history.

It’s kind of like the little lot in Corvallis that could — as in could produce reams of paper for multiple city meetings. And could lead to appeals all the way to the state Supreme Court.

And yet the lot still stands, undeveloped, despite 30-plus years of land-use wrangling.

On Monday night, Jan.3, with virtually no discussion, the Corvallis City Council unanimously approved the removal of what's called a "planned development overlay," essentially another layer of zoning rules, on the property. The action gives the developers more flexibility regarding the design of the apartments that they hope to build there.

“The removal of the PD will allow the development to proceed under clear and objective standards,” said Dale Kern, a broker with Commercial Associates in Corvallis who has been working with the property owners since the project’s inception in 2013. “The PD requirements are not to the developers liking.”

Jason Yaich, the Planning Division manager with the city, noted “they can still build apartments, but it might look different than the previous proposal, and/or have a different number of units. At this time, we do not know for certain what the property owner's plans are.”

Years of wrangling

Group B LLC, based in Salem, has been planning to build a 10-unit apartment complex on the 0.81 acres since the spring of 2013, although the property decisions that led to the area’s Coronado subdivision and the adjacent Regent senior living facility and the Corvallis Clinic’s Aumann Building, go back to the 1980s.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

By 2013 the final piece, called Coronado Tract B, had not been developed, sitting vacant at the end of Northwest Mirador. Nearby neighbors had become accustomed to an attractive bit of open space across their back fences.

The project was rejected twice by both the Corvallis Planning Commission and City Council.

Neighbors expressed concerns about stormwater, traffic, parking, noise, compatibility with the single-family homes in the neighborhood, privacy issues, light pollution and the loss of trees on the lot. Complicating the case was the status of a 135-foot setback rule that was approved when the adjacent Regent retirement facility was OK’d in 1981. Had the setback remained in place, development on the Tract B lot would have been impossible.

City staff also expressed concerns about varying from cul de sac standards, which limit how many units can be served by a street such as Northwest Mirador. Such standards generally are driven by the needs of first-responders.

The developers cited the city’s “needed housing” statute and noted that the project would be beneficial to the neighborhood because it would provide housing for employees at nearby medical facilities.

Ultimately the city’s rejection of the project went to the Oregon Supreme Court, which in 2016 affirmed earlier decisions by the state Land Use Board of Appeals and state Court of Appeals to let the project go forward.

Kern told Mid-Valley Media in February 2017 that Group B was in the permitting process and just waiting for drier weather to get rolling on the project. In August 2018 Kern told the newsgroup the property owners were still exploring their options and also had been talking with prospective buyers.

The property is zoned for medium-density residential, and developers would need to go through a public process to change the zoning if they wanted to move away from the planned apartments. Kern said in 2018 the owners had no interest in going that route because of the cost.

But they were interested in removing the planned development overlay to reel in that extra margin of flexibility. And they have vast experience in Corvallis land use, which often means stretches in which patience is a virtual requirement.

“The ownership has had other projects to work on, and this one has not been a priority,” Kern said Monday. “The ownership will develop the number of units that is allowed in the zoning for this specific property. Most all issues have been extinguished with this property.”

The project tentatively will be called The Villas at Mirador.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.