Today is the last day to submit your November ballot

Tomorrow is the last day to turn in your November ballot, and there are plenty of boxes to drop it off in Benton and Linn counties. Keep reading to find out what’s in the ballot and where you can drop it off.
Benton County
As of Monday at 11:30 a.m, 24.04% of registered voters in the county had voted.
Measure 2-132
This measure would create an appointments process for filling vacancies on the Corvallis City Council. The amendment calls for filling vacancies within 60 days by a council vote, following a public hearing and nominations from the ward.
The measure would reduce the amount of time that wards spend without representation. Ward 4 Councilor Gabe Shepherd said appointments “save money, allow for expedient representation and require opportunity for public input.”
Measure 2-131
This measure would extend the recruiting process for the city manager position from six months to two years, plus an extension in the amount of time someone can serve in an interim role.
It is often difficult to hire someone within six months in the public sector. With this extended timeline, there will be less pressure to hire someone quickly who may not be right for the job.
Measure 2-133
This measure would change gender-specific pronouns in the charter to non-gender specific pronouns such as ‘they’ and ‘them’ to remove ambiguity. There are currently 30 instances in the charter that use gender-specific pronouns.
Measures 2-134 and 2-135
These two five-year local option property tax levies only affect local constituencies. Measure 2-134 would renew the levy for the North Albany Rural Fire Protection District, and Measure 2-135 would establish a levy for road maintenance in the McDonald Forest Estates Road District.
Ward 8 Councilor
Tracey Yee is running unopposed for Ward 8 Councilor after Ed Junkins left the seat in June. Yee, a former Ward 8 council candidate and former chair of the Community Involvement and Diversity Advisory Board, will most likely be sworn in on Nov. 15.
Where to vote
It’s too late to mail in your ballot, but there are plenty of boxes to drop them off around town. Here is a comprehensive list of ballot boxes in Benton County to ensure that your vote is counted.
Corvallis Community Center - 2601 Northwest Tyler Avenue
Open 24/7, and Tuesday 12:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
OSU Gill Coliseum - 660 Southwest 26th Street
Open 24/7, and Tuesday 12:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
LBCC Benton Center - 757 Northwest Polk Avenue
Open 24/7, and Tuesday 12:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Corvallis Public Library - 645 Northwest Monroe Avenue
Open 24/7, and Tuesday 12:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Benton County Law Enforcement Building - 180 Northwest 5th Street
Open 24/7, and Tuesday 12:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Benton County Courthouse - 120 Northwest 4th Street
Open 24/7, and Tuesday 12:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Wells Fargo Bank - Timberhill Shopping Center - 2543 Northwest Kings Boulevard
Open 24/7, and Tuesday 12:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Benton County Sunset Building - 4077 Southwest Research Way
Open 24/7, and Tuesday 12:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Lincoln Health Center - 121 Southeast Viewmont Avenue
Open 24/7, and Tuesday 12:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
There are 59,382 registered voters in Benton County.
Linn County
As of 11:30 a.m. on Monday, 21.57% of registered voters in the county had voted.
Measure 22-189
This is the main county-wide issue in the November election. The measure calls for an increase in the four-year law enforcement levy, which funds the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Juvenile Department and District Attorney’s Office.
The measure would increase voters’ property tax from $2.83 per $1,000 of assessed value to $2.98 per $1,000 of assessed value. This is a 15 cent increase.
Measure 22-188
Only pertaining to voters within Mill City, this measure would allow the sale and production of cannabis within city limits, and the city would collect tax revenue of 3% on all marijuana sales in town.
Measure 24-459
Only pertaining to property owners within the Stayton Rural Fire Protection District, including Lyons, this measure calls for a property tax rate of 88 cents per $1,000 of assessed value to fund fire services.
Where to vote
It’s too late to mail in your ballot, but there are plenty of boxes to drop them off around town. Here is a comprehensive list of ballot boxes in Linn County to ensure that your vote is counted.
Linn County Courthouse Dropbox - 300 Southwest 4th Avenue
Open 24/7, and Tuesday 12:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
North Albany Shopping Center - 621 Northwest Hickory Street
Open 24/7, and Tuesday 12:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Albany Public Library - 2450 14th Avenue Southeast
Open Tuesday 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Millersburg City Hall - 4222 Old Salem Road Northeast
Open Tuesday 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Lebanon Police Department Drop Box - 40 North 2nd Street
Open 24/7, and Tuesday 12:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Lebanon Public Library - 55 Academy Street
Open Tuesday 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Halsey City Hall - 100 Halsey Street
Open 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Linn County Sheriff - Lebanon Substation - 2590 South Main Road
Open 24/7, and Tuesday 12:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Harrisburg City Hall - 120 Smith Street
Open Tuesday 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Brownsville City Hall - 255 North Main Street
Open Tuesday 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Scio City Hall - 38957 Northwest 1st Avenue
Open Tuesday 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Sweet Home Police Department Drop Box - 1950 Main Street
Open 24/7, and Tuesday 12:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Sweet Home City Hall - 3225 Main Street
Open Tuesday 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Total: 21,175 out of 95,590 21.57%
