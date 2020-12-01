Toddler manslaughter trial begins at Linn County fairgrounds

Lucke said that Scott’s story changed during multiple interviews with investigators from the Lebanon Police Department. She was arrested on Feb. 27.

Defense attorney Kent Hickam said he would defer his opening statement until the prosecution had finished its portion of the case.

Hickam had filed a motion to continue the trial on Nov. 17 due to COVID-19 issues. Among other things, he said two witnesses from California wouldn’t be able to travel to the trial and that the wearing of masks impairs the ability of all jurors to evaluate the demeanor of witnesses. He also objected to the setup of Courtroom No. 1 in the Linn County Courthouse.

Judge Michael Wynhausen ruled against the motion on Nov. 19, saying that the trial could be held at the fairgrounds and proceed without significant risks to health, and that the state and victims in the case believe it is important that the trial not be postponed.

Jury selection for the trial began on Monday morning, and potential jurors were interviewed one at a time at Hickam’s request. The practice used to be the norm in Oregon for jury trials, Hickam wrote in a court filing.