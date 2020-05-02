Toilet paper fairies make deliveries to Philomath neighborhood

All the TP sets were affixed with a drawing of a fairy and the “You’ve Been Rolled” slogan. Shaw didn’t stop there, though.

She and her friends Carol Savonen, Macey Phillips, Tanya Andersson and Christee Sinclair were dressed in colorful ensembles — including but not limited to patterned leggings, tutus and elf ears — while they paraded through Shaw’s neighborhood with a wheelbarrow and two wagons filled to the brim with toilet paper rolls.

Whimsical “fairy music” played, and a bubble-blowing machine was in tow.

The group ran up to vehicles at stop signs, “rolling” the drivers with the green gift bags. A man mowing his lawn paused to take delight in the rolls left near his driveway. On a front porch across the street, Dempsey and Rose Bricker laughed and thanked the group for making their day.

“I thought it was a parade, but it turned out to be even better,” Dempsey said. Although the two women haven’t had too much trouble finding toilet paper anymore, the fairy visit was “the icing on the cake.”

Shaw said she’s considering the parade of fairies an early birthday celebration. In lieu of traveling to Costa Rica to mark her 50th trip around the sun, she’s enjoying a newfound fulfillment from her current reality.

“I’ve met more neighbors in the pandemic and pause than I have in the past five years I’ve been here,” she said.

