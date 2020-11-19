Toledo woman finds message in a bottle written by young Corvallis boy

Editor's Note An earlier version of this story misgendered the Corvallis youngster who wrote the message in a bottle and misspelled his name, which is Eller. The errors have been corrected.

Eller, if you’re out there, someone found your message in a bottle.

Desiree White, a Toledo resident, was walking her three dogs with her husband, Ben, at Agate Beach State Wayside near Newport on Nov. 9 when something in Big Creek caught her eye.

“It was a soda bottle, but it had a cork in it,” White said.

So the 29-year-old opened up the Jarritos bottle and wriggled out a piece of paper wrapped around a pencil. It was wet and ripped a bit, but she was still able to read it.

“Hi, my name is Eller,” the message read. “I am 5 years old. I live in Corvallis OR. If you find this please write me back. If you are stranded on an island I will send you a piece of paper and pen to tell us where you are and we will go save you.”

White said the note didn’t contain a phone number or address and she didn’t think to keep the bottle, but she still has the note.