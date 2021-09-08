Top of the Valley voting starts Thursday

Mid-Valley Media Group’s “Top of the Valley – Best of 2021” is the largest celebration of local businesses, people and services across the entire mid-Willamette Valley region and the only one that focuses exclusively on Linn and Benton counties. This year, we have a new name, logo and about 115 categories for voters.
Top of the Valley – Best of 2021 is our opportunity to celebrate our local business owners and leaders. They wear so many hats, working tirelessly to provide our community with products and services that we all need, and this is our readers’ chance to recognize the best of the best in their respective fields.
From Thursday, Sept. 9 through Monday, Sept. 27, readers will be able to vote for their favorites at http://democratherald.secondstreetapp.com/Top-of-the-Valley-2021/. Do you have a favorite pizza place, is your pediatrician like part of your family, have you taken your car to the same shop for many years? Then you should vote for them to win these prestigious awards.
Also, for some added fun, voters who pick selections in at least 25 categories will be entered to win a $250 gift card.
The categories are organized within seven main groupings: Food & Drink, Services, Health & Wellness, Entertainment & Recreation, All Things with Wheels, Merchants & Retailers, and Community. All of the favorite categories you’d expect, like Best Burger, Best Dentist and Best Coffee will be included, as well as some new and unexpected categories such as Best Locally Made Product, Best High School, Best Elected Official and many more.
The top five in each category from our nomination round have moved on to the voting round. In the voting round, we will allow users to vote once per day, so we will encourage everyone to vote early and often to determine the winners!
Winners of this year’s Top of the Valley – Best of 2021 will be announced Sunday, Nov. 14 in a special supplement in the Albany Democrat-Herald and the Corvallis Gazette-Times, as well as online at democratherald.com and gazettetimes.com.