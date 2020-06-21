Torching trees to save lives

“The science is similar because we both studied the science of fire,” Adusumilli said. “My Ph. D. work was on propagation of flames for aircraft engines. Here I’m applying similar knowledge to propagation of flames to wildfire.”

The current crop of trees they are using are 40 ponderosa pines, ranging from 12 to 20 feet tall, that were harvested during thinning operations in one of OSU's research forests. Earlier this month they experimented with Douglas firs.

Each tree is weighed, placed in a cinder block stand and surrounded by straw, which is also weighed before being placed around the tree. More than 60 stations of fire-retardant fabric are lined up in five semicirclular rows on the south side of the tree.

Once the straw is lit, it is only a matter of a minute or two before the tree catches on fire. Sometimes the entire tree burns up; other times it's just a few branches.

“One of the issues in the forest fire world is that we don’t know a lot about embers.” Blunck said. “And specifically we don’t know for a particular tree how many embers it will release.”