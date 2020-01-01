Traber to give Corvallis city address on Jan. 8

Corvallis Mayor, Biff Traber, will provide a “State of the City” address during a Corvallis Chamber of Commerce luncheon at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Courtyard by Marriott, 400 SW First St., Corvallis.

Mayor Traber will address the current state of government organizations within the city and detail the goals that are set for the year ahead. Emphasis will be on the business and economic side for the coming year.

Cost to attend for members is $20 and $30 for non-members. To register for the event, visit http://bit.ly/35EKnEZ. Any questions regarding the luncheon can be directed to the Corvallis Chamber at 541-757-1501 or email info@corvallischamber.com.

Biff Traber
