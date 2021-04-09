 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Traffic update: Gas leak cleanup forces closure in Monmouth
0 comments
alert

Traffic update: Gas leak cleanup forces closure in Monmouth

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
road closed

The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that OR 194 is closed again today near the intersection with OR 99W in Monmouth for the cleanup of a gas leak. A local detour has been set up but expect congestion and delays. Travelers can expect daytime closures indefinitely for cleanup activities. Travelers should consider avoiding the area, using an alternative route or expect delays More Info Here

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon appears to have votes to block union effort

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Linn, Benton add 25 COVID-19 cases
Local

Linn, Benton add 25 COVID-19 cases

  • Updated

Oregon reported 476 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, with six new deaths statewide, according to the Oregon Health Authority. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News