 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Travel Oregon assists Corvallis-areas groups
0 comments

Travel Oregon assists Corvallis-areas groups

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Arts Alive 2020 08

Participants of the 2020 "Arts Alive" festival picked up art kits created by The Arts Center to interact with during the virtual festival. The center has received a grant from Travel Oregon to help support this year's event.

 Mid-Valley Media

Travel Oregon has awarded grants to three Corvallis-area entities to assist with COVID-19-related efforts and programs.

Here is a look at the recipients:

• Corvallis Fall Festival received $11,359 to pay for sanitation stations for this September’s event.

• The Arts Center was awarded $10,000 to help pay the costs of taking its Arts Alive! 2021 completely virtual.

• Visit Corvallis received $5,670 for online registration software, sanitation supplies and additional outdoor infrastructure for this year’s Oregon Senior Games.

The grants were part of a total of $2,408,264 in funds Travel Oregon distributed through its competitive and recovery grant programs. More than 400 applications were received, with requests for funds that exceeded $18 million.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Economy rebuild is 'a marathon', not sprint

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News