Travel Oregon assists Corvallis-areas groups

Travel Oregon has awarded grants to three Corvallis-area entities to assist with COVID-19-related efforts and programs.

Here is a look at the recipients:

• Corvallis Fall Festival received $11,359 to pay for sanitation stations for this September’s event.

• The Arts Center was awarded $10,000 to help pay the costs of taking its Arts Alive! 2021 completely virtual.

• Visit Corvallis received $5,670 for online registration software, sanitation supplies and additional outdoor infrastructure for this year’s Oregon Senior Games.

The grants were part of a total of $2,408,264 in funds Travel Oregon distributed through its competitive and recovery grant programs. More than 400 applications were received, with requests for funds that exceeded $18 million.

