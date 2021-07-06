Tree planted near Linn courthouse lawn to honor Lindsey

A redwood tree was planted in the lawn of the Linn County Courthouse on Tuesday morning in honor of former commissioner John Lindsey, who died March 9 after a year-long battle with cancer. Tuesday would have been his 55th birthday.
Lindsey’s widow Linda Lindsey and the current Linn County commissioners gathered shovels and scooped dirt on the tree during the event.
“John had lots to say and he said it,” said Roger Nyquist, chairman of the Linn County Board of Commissioners, according to a Linn County news release.
Nyquist said Lindsey was adamant about individual liberty and freedom, providing value for taxpayers and never “kowtowing” to the political whims of the moment, the news release states.
Lindsey also was an advocate for small business owners.
The Lebanon Union High School graduate was a Navy veteran and lived just south of Lebanon. Lindsey was elected to a sixth consecutive four-year term as commissioner in a landslide victory in 2018. He was known for his outspoken and fiery nature, which occasionally landed him in hot water, but even his missteps seemed to stem from his principles.
Nyquist said that Lindsey foretold the county’s eventual $1 billion class action lawsuit against the Oregon Department of Forestry, according to the Linn County news release.
Lindsey was the county’s representative on timber committees. Nearly 20 years ago, he told his fellow commissioners the Oregon Department of Forestry was not living up to its contracts regarding the management of almost 700,000 acres of timber that makes up the state forest system.
Those lands have been turned over to the state with the expectation of a steady annual income derived from timber harvesting.
In 2019, Linn County and nearly 40 other taxing districts won a lawsuit in Linn County Circuit Court. That victory, however, is being appealed.
Nyquist called Lindsey a great guy to work with. “He left us way too soon. I’m sure he is here today in spirit and in memories. He was definitely the tree guy,” Nyquist said, according to the news release.
Commissioner Will Tucker served with Lindsey for a dozen years, retired and was appointed to fill out the remaining two years on Lindsey’s term of office.
“John would have been extremely interested to know that private timber companies have salvaged about 50% of their burned trees from last September’s wildfires while the BLM has only cleared rights-of-way and roadways,” Tucker said.
Tucker presented Lindsey’s widow, Linda, with a plaque in his honor.
Commissioner Sherrie Sprenger said there has been a huge outpouring of heartfelt comments about Lindsey from people all around the state.
“John’s passing has had a significant impact all over the state, not just in Linn County,” Sprenger said.
Linn County Clerk Steve Druckenmiller and Lindsey were not only fellow elected officials, but dear friends for many years.
“He had a huge heart,” Druckenmiller said. “He loved Linn County and he loved people. Everything he did he did with his heart in it.”
Druckenmiller said he might well have been Lindsey’s toughest critic. They would discuss and hash out Lindsey’s thoughts on issues and Druckenmiller would remind Lindsey he was but one of three votes.
“He would always say it is a great board of commissioners and there was never animosity about issues,” Druckenmiller said. “They would tackle something and then move on to whatever the next issue was waiting.”
Ralph Wyatt was the Linn County Administrative Officer for more than 28 years.
“He could be frustrating, but I always told people to get on John’s train and ride it to the station, that’s when everything would become clear,” Wyatt said.
Wyatt called Lindsey “a smart guy who was dedicated to Linn County and the citizens of Linn County. He really cared.”
Linda Lindsey said she “adored” her husband.
“I feel so honored for this to happen for John,” she said. “It’s going to be so much fun to watch this tree grow. Everyone misses him so much.”
The tree was planted on the north side of the courthouse and can be seen through the window of Lindsey’s former office.
Lindsey served in the U.S. Navy during Operation Desert Storm in Iraq and was a staunch advocate for veterans, playing a key role in the siting of the Edward C. Allworth Veteran's Home in Lebanon.
He enjoyed playing and listening to music and anything to do with his children and grandchildren.