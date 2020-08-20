Trees coming down near Farm Home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than 25 trees are being removed from in front of the Children’s Farm Home along Highway 20 between Albany and Corvallis.

The trees, 26 black walnuts and one elm, are at “the end stage of life,” said John Donovan, vice president of external affairs for Trillium Family Services, which operates the Farm Home.

Donovan said that some of the trees were in such bad shape that an arborist recommended that they be removed immediately “for the health and safety of our families and staff as well as those who use the highway.”

The tree removal work by Goby Walnut & Western Hardwoods of Portland, likely will continue into next week, Donovan said.

The trees might have been threatened even if the health issues had not surfaced. The Oregon Department of Transportation is planning to widen Highway 20 in the corridor, and a new center turn lane near the Farm Home will require 25 feet of frontage from Trillium, property that includes the trees.

Donovan said that Trillium plans to replace the trees with deciduous and evergreens. They will be planted on the Farm Home side of the fence in front of the property.