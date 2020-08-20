Trees coming down near Farm Home

More than 25 trees are being removed from in front of the Children’s Farm Home along Highway 20 between Albany and Corvallis.
The trees, 26 black walnuts and one elm, are at “the end stage of life,” said John Donovan, vice president of external affairs for Trillium Family Services, which operates the Farm Home.
Donovan said that some of the trees were in such bad shape that an arborist recommended that they be removed immediately “for the health and safety of our families and staff as well as those who use the highway.”
The tree removal work by Goby Walnut & Western Hardwoods of Portland, likely will continue into next week, Donovan said.
The trees might have been threatened even if the health issues had not surfaced. The Oregon Department of Transportation is planning to widen Highway 20 in the corridor, and a new center turn lane near the Farm Home will require 25 feet of frontage from Trillium, property that includes the trees.
Donovan said that Trillium plans to replace the trees with deciduous and evergreens. They will be planted on the Farm Home side of the fence in front of the property.
“We know how beautiful these trees are … they’re a part of our front yard,” Donovan said. “With everything else that is going on we feel it is the right time to take this step.”
The Highway 20 work is a $28 million set of projects that includes the center turn lane which runs from Conifer Boulevard to Merloy Avenue near the Farm Home, another center turn lane between Blossom Lane and Scenic Drive in North Albany plus improvements at Independence Highway, Granger Avenue and near Garland Nursery.
The projects are aimed at increasing safety in the corridor, which experienced 15 fatal crashes from 2010 to 2014.
Construction on the Independence, Granger and Garland pieces is scheduled to begin in 2022, with the more complicated center turn lane projects commencing in 2023.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
