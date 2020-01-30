Trial date set for alleged bomb plotter

An Albany man accused of driving a car full of homemade bombs in what police say may have been a plot to kill his estranged wife is set to go on trial later this month in Benton County Circuit Court.
During a short hearing on Thursday, Judge Joan Demarest scheduled two separate jury trials for Kenneth Andrew Smelser, 33, in a pair of related cases.
The first is a three-day trial set for Feb. 24-26 on nine felony counts of unlawful possession of a destructive device and one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a firearm. The second trial, set for Feb. 27 and 28, involves charges of stalking, offensive littering and second-degree trespassing.
Smelser pleaded not guilty to all charges at his arraignment.
Smelser’s defense attorney, Mike Flinn, said it’s possible the two cases could be combined into a single trial, but that decision is up to the Benton County District Attorney’s Office.
“The state has to choose whether or not to consolidate those cases, and they have not chosen to do so yet,” Flinn said, adding that he had no further comment at this time. “I’m still reviewing law enforcement reports and researching constitutional issues regarding the investigation,” he said.
Smelser was pulled over by Corvallis police just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 12 for allegedly speeding through downtown in his 1992 Chevrolet Camaro. At the time, Philomath police had been looking for Smelser in connection with alleged stalking incidents at his wife’s residence in that city.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, Smelser told officers during the traffic stop that he had a handgun in the center console of his car. Police determined that Smelser’s concealed carry permit had been revoked and arrested him on the unlawful possession of a firearm charge.
During the arrest, the affidavit states, police found a backpack behind the driver’s seat that contained mortar-type fireworks, fire starter gel and a number of homemade bombs.
After the arrest, Philomath police executed a series of search warrants on the Camaro and another vehicle owned by Smelser, as well as a house and storage unit in Albany.
Altogether, police say, they seized seven handguns, three shotguns, six rifles, several thousand rounds of ammunition, a bulletproof vest, a number of homemade bombs and additional bomb-making materials.
“I firmly believe … that he was going to try to kill his wife,” Philomath Police Chief Ken Rueben told the Philomath Express in an interview.
Smelser’s next court appearance is a trial readiness hearing scheduled for Feb. 13.
He is being held in the Benton County Jail on $200,000 bail.
