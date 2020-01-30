Trial date set for alleged bomb plotter

An Albany man accused of driving a car full of homemade bombs in what police say may have been a plot to kill his estranged wife is set to go on trial later this month in Benton County Circuit Court.

During a short hearing on Thursday, Judge Joan Demarest scheduled two separate jury trials for Kenneth Andrew Smelser, 33, in a pair of related cases.

The first is a three-day trial set for Feb. 24-26 on nine felony counts of unlawful possession of a destructive device and one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a firearm. The second trial, set for Feb. 27 and 28, involves charges of stalking, offensive littering and second-degree trespassing.

Smelser pleaded not guilty to all charges at his arraignment.

Smelser’s defense attorney, Mike Flinn, said it’s possible the two cases could be combined into a single trial, but that decision is up to the Benton County District Attorney’s Office.

“The state has to choose whether or not to consolidate those cases, and they have not chosen to do so yet,” Flinn said, adding that he had no further comment at this time. “I’m still reviewing law enforcement reports and researching constitutional issues regarding the investigation,” he said.

