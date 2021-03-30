Trial for man arrested in 2019 Sweet Home homicide began Monday

Page Lee Butterfield, 27, is standing trial in Linn County Circuit Court for the murder of Corey Burdick, 43, who was shot to death in 2019. Butterfield is also accused of shooting Ervin Smith, 67.

Butterfield, who is charged with murder, attempted murder, second-degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm and unauthorized use of a vehicle, faces a possible life sentence if convicted. His trial began Monday and is scheduled to run through April 9.

Linn County Deputy District Attorney Coleen Cerda and Butterfield’s court-appointed attorney, John Rich, did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday before publishing.

The trial stems from a May 24, 2019 incident in Sweet Home following an argument and fight over inappropriate text messages that Butterfield sent to the victim’s girlfriend, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.

A witness told police that Butterfield and Burdick entered Smith’s travel trailer in the 500 block of Surrey Lane to discuss the issue. Smith came out of his bedroom while the two were arguing, the witness told officers, according to court paperwork.

